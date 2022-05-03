Correspondent ‘s comment Sanna Marini’s intentions were not left to speculation in Germany: Finland and Sweden are moving forward at the same pace in NATO

Germany has recently gained a reputation as a drag, but the determined energy of the Nordic countries seemed to be sticking to Chancellor Olaf Scholz, writes Hanna Mahlamäki, HS’s Berlin correspondent.

Meseberg

Finland prime minister Sanna Marin said in clear words on Tuesday, “Now we must be brave together”. Meeting with the Prime Minister of Sweden Magdalena Anderssonin with the Chancellor Olaf Scholzin as a guest of the German government led by.

For Marin meant that Russian aggression must not be feared during NATO accession, but must be prepared for. He also said that Ukraine needs to be boldly supported.

Marin and Andersson were guests of the entire German government. The German government’s two-day rural retreat alone is unique during this term. The day was made exceptionally by Nordic guests who flew to the castle guarded by dozens of police officers on the same Bundeswehr helicopter.

Marin did not hide his determination in the historical situation. Outwardly, it seemed that three future NATO allies were meeting here who were going to keep one.

The black leather jacket that stole a lot of attention in Sweden wasn’t on Marin now, but the attitude rocked like a mental leather jacket. According to Marin, the meeting was “unique,” ​​the timing was “perfect,” and there was a “deep connection” between the countries.

EU economic power Germany has received plenty of snow in recent weeks from its hesitation. It has not proved to be a country that is acting boldly and swiftly in response to the Russian invasion. No leather jacket is visible.

In fact, Scholz has condemned Russia outright from the start, and Germany is currently making a major economic turnaround to get rid of Russian energy.

In addition, Germany is increasing its own arms budget by 100 billion euros, exporting arms to Ukraine and has supported Ukraine with huge sums of money.

Yet Germany’s starting point has been poor due to its dependence on Russia and the weakness of its own army. The resulting hesitations, slowness, and some politicians ’spiritual ties to Russia and poor communication have made Germany look like a drag.

It has been speculated whether Scholz has received it from the Russian president From Vladimir Putin direct threats to the use of nuclear weapons or otherwise. Is Scholz afraid of Russia?

Russian According to Marin, the reactions were one of the most debated topics when the German government asked about Finland’s and Sweden’s intentions.

Now alongside the prime ministers of Finland and Sweden, Scholzkin seemed determined.

The meeting sent a message of courage and a bit of unity in Europe: a clear signal to Russia. The President of the Republic has also sent the same message from Finland Sauli Niinistö in their international performances: we are not afraid, but we are awake.

In Germany, the determination of small Finland arouses genuine interest and admiration. Perhaps Finland and Sweden managed to spread a touch of their own fearlessness and determination now to Germany.