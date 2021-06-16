Correspondent ‘s comment Putin smiled, but for Biden it was a tolerable price

Russian President Vladimir Putin was pleased after the meeting. He was the center of attention, and he hadn’t had to bend to anything. Admittedly, there were no point wins.

The United States presidential Joe Biden and the President of Russia Vladimir Putin two issues were agreed at the meeting on Wednesday.

The presidents confirmed the then president of the United States Ronald Reagan and the director of the council Mikhail Gorbachev The principle agreed in the 1980s that a nuclear war cannot be won and should therefore not be started. Thus, countries begin discussions on strategic stability, that is, in practice, nuclear weapons control.

In addition, they agreed that the ambassadors of the countries would return to their posts and negotiations on the opening of recently closed consulates would be launched.

These were no surprises, as in such meetings the results have been agreed and the points of the statements quarreled in place in advance. They were achievements, but also first steps that tell a lot about the state of the relationship. The presidents agreed that the world should not be destroyed and that the ambassadors should be where they belong.

Meeting after that, Putin was clearly pleased at his press conference. He was the center of the world’s attention, and he hadn’t had to bend to anything.

He praised the dialogue for being constructive at the meeting, but at the press conference, he focused on barking at the United States. Almost all questions related to Russia, whether it was human rights violations, imprisonment and killing of political opponents or cyber attacks, he answered by talking about the United States.

The main audience was, of course, at home. It heard a familiar version. Russia is a victim of cyber attacks. Instead of arresting peaceful protesters, he spoke of the treatment of the occupiers of the Congress House. Putin spoke about Guantanamo, the bombing of Afghanistan and the US armed violence.

To Putin the meeting was important, although he was initially hesitant to attend. Hostile relations are appropriate for the Kremlin, but it would like them to be respected. For Moscow, a situation in the 1970s in which the United States and the Soviet Union recognized each other’s power would suffice.

For Putin, this respect should be automatic and based on the position of the adversary. In the United States, however, Russia is seen as a declining power with a superpower claim based on nuclear weapons and a seat on the UN Security Council. This view offends the Kremlin, which from an old habit mirrors itself to the United States.

So, on the other hand, Putin wanted to give a picture of Wednesday’s meeting as a normal thing in all respects: it is natural for the leaders of the two largest nuclear powers to meet and discuss.

On the other hand, the meeting was an important recognition from Russia for Biden – and the media gathered in Geneva – that Russia matters. That significance hasn’t been acquired by nice means lately, but it was sat in the same room anyway. There, Putin was allowed to list his own “red lines” for Biden.

Putin satisfaction, however, does not mean that he would have “won” anything if the bills left the summit itself and the attention it brings and Gloria. And in such meetings, individual quick wins are not worth considering, as the Helsinki Summit showed.

On Wednesday, Biden also listed his own “red lines”. One of them was related to cyber attacks. Biden talked about working together to prevent them, but said the consequences of the new attacks. They are not nice.

The meeting hardly allayed suspicions as the parties did not trust each other. Russia is becoming more and more authoritarian, the position of hostility to the West is strengthening and the persecution of the opposition continues. Even arms control may not be agreed very quickly. The current situation in Ukraine continues.

But at least presidents have an idea of ​​what the other is thinking.