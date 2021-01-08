Correspondent ‘s comment No need to blame “crazy Americans,” the same could happen in Europe – and almost has already happened

In Germany, only a narrowly similar attack, which took place on Wednesday in Washington, was avoided in August.

Berlin

News images Washington was muted on Wednesday and felt unreal to many. Protesters seized the U.S. House of Congress, and congressmen were evacuated. Four people have died.

It would be a mistake to think that a similar catastrophe could not happen in Europe as well. The underminers of democracy are serious here too.

It is often recalled that some Americans are very ignorant of world affairs, virtually illiterate. But that’s not the point. Even the welfare state and the comprehensive primary school have failed to prevent the growth of similar phenomena in Europe.

The Germans followed in shock at the end of August news images that only narrowly avoided a fairly exactly similar catastrophe that occurred on Wednesday in Washington. In an anti-coronation demonstration an attempt was made to break into the German parliament building In the center of Berlin.

Police intervened in the demonstration on the steps of the German Parliament on August 29, 2020.­

“They have taken a nice model of us Germans,” the German instigator Attila Hildmann now comments on the messaging service Telegram, sharing images of Wednesday’s events in Washington and August’s events in Berlin in parallel.

In addition, he wrote in an old-fashioned fracture font: “Germany always comes first!”

Hildmann currently has well over 115,000 followers in Telegram.

Read more: Attila Hildmann scares the Germans with a “final lockdown” and tens of thousands listen – How did the celebrity chef become Germany’s loudest corona critic?

He referred to the events of August in which he himself was involved and had to be arrested. It was then that the angry mob managed to break the riot fence in central Berlin, which had protected the German parliament building during the demonstration.

The riot police got their chain in front of the doors of the parliament building at the last minute, and the intrusion inside was not successful. The mere attempt and images of a violent confrontation at the heart of democracy still shocked me deeply.

Attila Hildmann held a flag that read “Loyalty for Loyalty”. The saying is banned in the German army because of Nazi images.­

In Germany, the Nazis came to power in the aftermath of an attack on the parliament in the 1930s. Therefore, the August event shocked the Germans with its symbolism as well.

In Germany According to internal intelligence, there are almost 18,000 people who do not recognize the current form of government and institutions in Germany and who believe that the current powers are not entitled to their status. They are called Reichsburgers, and they believe that the pre-World War II empire is still the only legitimate form of state.

I interviewed protesters in central Berlin in August. What do you want, I asked. The answers “peace” and “freedom” sounded absurd. Some, of course, did not want to say anything.

Swearing in the name of the empire may sound like a joke, but this far-right mass is large, angry, and violent. Germany is a country violated by both the Nazis and the Communists, and because of recent history, trust in those in power is easily vulnerable.

Not all neo-Nazis or conspiracy theorists are Reichsburgers in Germany. The phenomenon of mistrust is also worrying by the fact that it is difficult to compartmentalize or identify from the outside.

Read more: An intolerable attack on the core of democracy, said the federal president – such a group is the Reichsburgers who have rushed to the parliament building in Berlin

Riot circles bring together a wide variety of groups. Common to U.S. rioters and German rioters are online conspiracy theories. They are also read extensively in Finland. Nowhere in the world can it be considered clear that violent words do not turn into deeds.

During the corona year, the visibility and number of conspiracy theorists has increased. German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned of the phenomenon in his New Year’s speech. The flammable situation in the United States had also been warned a long time ago.

Democratic the challenges facing managers in the face of this phenomenon are becoming increasingly difficult. There are also leaders in Europe who incite hatred and conspiracies. In Hungary, the constitution was recently amended so that the state can also use the army against its own people.

According to polls in Finland, the chairman of the second most popular party, the basic Finns, is the president Donald Trumpia supported and supported the Hungarian government Jussi Halla-aho said he condemned the illegalities, but does not want to “magnify” the events in Washington, because the same has happened elsewhere.

Halla-aho’s comment raises the question of where the boundary goes when it is worth magnifying the clutter. Does everyday life increase acceptability?

Four people died in Washington, and in addition, the safety of many people was compromised by taking power into their own hands. Free journalistic media were attacked outside the congress building, including by breaking cameras. The official results of the presidential election were delayed for several hours – so the rioters tried to take the vote from 81 million Joe Bidenia from the American who voted.

In addition to destruction and violence, symbolic disgrace to the democratic system was caused. Hardly the majority of the Western world wants to try what the mundane nature of these things leads to.