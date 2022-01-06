Correspondent ‘s comment Joe Biden loaded a rare full-length Trump around his neck

President Biden condemned the actions of his predecessor during and after the conquest of the Capitol in an exceptionally profound and harsh manner.

Washington

The United States president Joe Biden has avoided talking about its predecessor Donald Trumpista.

He hasn’t just unveiled his tactics in public, but it’s clearly been considered. If Biden has talked about Trump, he is made it usually without saying his name. The guiding idea seems to have been that it is not worth paying more attention to the previous president than is necessary.

Sure, Biden has occasionally criticized Trump, but something new was heard in the speech on the anniversary of the conquest of the convention hall. Biden condemned exceptionally profusely and harshly during and after the takeover of his predecessor. True to his ways, though, he never mentioned Trump’s name.

Biden accused Trump of spreading lies and eroding American democracy simply because he could not bear his own defeat. He also accused his predecessor of being American and of putting his own interests ahead of the United States.

Biden also sought to paint a picture of Trump as a petty, self-interested man annoyed by his own loss.

“His bruised ego marks him more than our nation,” Biden said.

Worth noting it is also that the Democratic president, who has so far sought to build bridges and cooperate, is also criticizing the entire Republican Party.

He still said he was trying to work with Republicans who cherish democracy but said “too many others are trying to turn the party into something else”.

Until half a year ago, half a year after the Capitol was conquered, Biden spoke in a much calmer voice.

“Although it [valtaus] shook our nation, we can say unanimously that democracy survived, ”Biden explained at the time. Now he unleashed in one speech his frustration with questioning the election result and the “network of lies” that Trump and his supporters have been stuck in.

Biden After his speech, he explained to reporters why he chose not to use Trump ‘s name. He said he did not want his speech to be interpreted as a mere “political struggle” between himself and his predecessor.

“It’s a much bigger thing,” Biden said.

He also denied inciting the confrontation by accusing Trump so directly.

“In order to heal, you have to recognize how big the wound is. It has to be faced. Such great nations do. ”

Yet it is not known if the talk was a foretaste of Biden’s new Trump tactics.

In the 2020 presidential election, Biden’s tactic was to show up as Trump’s counterweight and seek confrontation with him. However, Biden gave up when he was elected. He raised the theme of the unification of the nation.

Now, in at least one speech, he returned to harsher rhetoric. News channel CNN calculated that Biden referred to Trump 16 times during his speech.

It may be a foretaste of what lies ahead in this year’s by-elections.