Correspondent ‘s comment In Sweden, a decision was made, the consequences of which will go back more than a hundred thousand years

Sweden was supposed to lead the way in nuclear waste disposal, but Finland was ahead.

Stockholm

In Sweden the government made a decision on Thursday whose scale is difficult to understand.

The government has decided where Sweden will invest its nuclear waste generated by the operation of nuclear power plants.

In the future, about 12,000 tonnes of nuclear waste will be buried in the Forsmark nuclear power plant in Uppsala County. Spent nuclear fuel will be placed in 6,000 iron-reinforced copper canisters, which will be buried in the bedrock to a depth of about 500 meters.

The construction of the disposal site is estimated to take ten years. After that, it will take another 60 to 70 years to dispose of the waste.

And then nuclear waste should remain safe for at least a hundred thousand years. It will take so long that nuclear waste will no longer produce too much harmful radiation.

That is when we live in roughly the 102100s.

What will our world be like in a hundred thousand years? The question feels absurd at a time when we don’t know what our world will be like next week.

After the decision, the Swedish minister emphasized responsibility.

“Our generation will take responsibility for our waste. With today’s decision, together with Finland, we will be among the leading countries in this area, ”said the Minister of the Environment Annika Strandhäll said.

“ Nuclear waste should remain safe for at least a hundred thousand years. That is when we live in roughly the 102100s.

In Finland and the final disposal of spent nuclear fuel in Sweden has been considered for a long time and plans have been made together. The plans of Finland and Sweden are broadly similar. Nuclear waste must be stored safely so that it will last beyond the next ice age.

In Finland, the first geological surveys of the disposal of nuclear waste in the bedrock were carried out as early as the 1970s. The decision on the disposal site was made in Parliament in May 2001.

Excavation work began in Onkalo, Olkiluoto, in the summer of 2004. Onkalo is being built by Posiva, a company founded by energy companies, which received the green light from the government for the construction of the actual disposal cavern in 2015.

Disposal operations in Onkalo should begin in 2025, after which waste will be deposited in the cave for about a hundred years until it rests in Onkalo for thousands and thousands of years. A separate decision on the disposal of waste is still being made in Finland.

Read more: Only 20 minutes from the center of Rauma, the world’s most dangerous grave will be dug – Soon only robots and remote-controlled devices will enclose deadly material in the cave

Originally, Sweden was supposed to be the world leader in nuclear waste disposal because the disposal solution was developed by the Swedes. In Sweden, however, the project has experienced delays. The durability of copper capsules in particular has been the subject of debate.

However, the Swedish Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority and the Nuclear Fuel Processing Facility have confirmed that the storage solution is safe.

“Copper capsules last virtually forever,” said SKB’s Director of Research and Development at the Swedish Nuclear Fuel Processing Plant Jessica Palmqvist Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheterille.

There are other views. Professor Emeritus of Corrosion Theory at the Royal Institute of Technology Christofer Leygraf has estimated that the capsules would last a hundred rather than a hundred thousand years.

“ The plans of Finland and Sweden are broadly similar.

For politicians the decision is difficult. It is said that it is difficult to make long-term decisions in politics because of the desire to show voters results quickly.

It is difficult to make decisions over the next parliamentary term, let alone one hundred thousand years from now.

No other country in the world has been able to make decisions similar to those in Finland and Sweden. Some countries are looking for potential sites for nuclear waste, others are not even comparing it.

Many countries plan to continue using interim storage facilities for nuclear waste for longer than planned. In Sweden, on the other hand, interim stocks are threatening to fill up, which is why the government has been pushed to speed up the decision.

In Sweden, the decision to dispose of nuclear waste has been criticized in particular by the Environmental Party, which sat in the government for a long time with the Social Democrats. The Environmental Party was concerned about estimates that there were uncertainties about the durability of copper capsules.

However, the Environment Party left the government last November, so now the government got its decision made.

Decisions are also expected from other countries. Decisions can still be postponed for some time, but not indefinitely.