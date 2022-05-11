Correspondent ‘s comment Finland and Sweden now received the protection they needed for their NATO trip

Britain is a major NATO country that now promises military support to Finland and Sweden should one of them be attacked.

Harpsund

Now is black on white:

Finland and Sweden would receive military assistance from Britain if either country were attacked.

First Sweden got its name, later today Finland intends to do so.

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson met with the Swedish prime minister on Wednesday Magdalena Anderssonin In Harpsund at the Prime Minister’s summer residence. There, the prime ministers signed a “Declaration of Political Solidarity”.

To make the friendship between the two countries very clear, the prime ministers had time to row a summer home on the lake. In the same boat.

In practice, the declaration is about the much-talked-about “security guarantees” of the gray period that Finland and Sweden need on their path to NATO membership.

However, instead of security guarantees, we could talk about promises or security assistance. Norway, Denmark and Iceland are also considering similar promises and expressions of support for Finland and Sweden, told the Norwegian newspaper VG.

The declaration between Finland, Sweden and the United Kingdom speaks of security assistance in English mutual security assurance. It refers to a promise or insurance. It is not as strong a design as the security guarantee of NATO Fifth Article security guaranteebut its content is strong in any case.

Information about the declaration has also been published British government website. The declaration is political in nature and not legally binding. However, it promises support in concrete terms. On the government website, the declaration is called historic.

When Magdalena Andersson and Boris Johnson held a press conference in Harpsund, Johnson was asked what security Britain could actually provide if Sweden were attacked. Would it be soldiers, for example?

Johnson replied: it depends on what Sweden asks for.

“The declaration makes that clear. If Sweden comes under attack and asks us for help, we will give it, ”Johnson said.

In the declaration, Britain also offers to increase its forces in Finland and Sweden if necessary. According to the declaration, it means the British Air Force, Navy and Ground Forces.

It is also important to note that in the declaration, Finland and Sweden also undertake to provide assistance to Britain if Britain so requests.

According to Magdalena Andersson, the declaration signed on Wednesday guarantees Sweden a safer position in the event of an attack.

After 2 pm Swedish time, Boris Johnson left Harpsund for the airport and Finland. In the evening he will meet with the president Sauli Niinistöwith whom a similar declaration is to be signed.

Wednesday Meetings with Johnson confirm that Finland and Sweden are now on a common path towards NATO.

Sweden has recently stepped up its pace.

For the Social Democrats in Sweden, the issue of membership has been difficult.

Military non-alignment has been an important part of the party’s identity, a story that has brought more than 200 years of peace. Now the identity should be renewed at a rapid pace and start writing a story about a new kind of Sweden.

Back in March, the party held its nail tooth out of non-alignment. Sweden’s NATO membership would not improve Sweden’s security, but would instead undermine the security situation in Europe, Prime Minister Andersson described.

In his public speeches in May, Andersson has said virtually nothing negative about NATO, but his statements have been pro-membership. NATO membership would save Swedish money, NATO membership would not require the import of nuclear weapons into Sweden, NATO membership would increase Sweden’s security.

Former Foreign Ministers Margot Wallström and Jan Eliasson have already turned to NATO membership.

The Foreign Minister has also changed Ann Linden and even the Secretary of Defense Peter Hultqvistin speeches.

Hultqvist is a figure of interest to NATO: a minister of defense who has vowed that Sweden will not join NATO, but who has also worked for years to ensure that Sweden now has the opportunity to join NATO.

Hultqvist has strengthened Sweden’s defense and deepened co-operation with both the United States, Britain, Germany and France, as well as Finland and the largest NATO countries. Hultqvist has been Minister of Defense since 2014, and over the years he has taken Sweden to the threshold of NATO, swearing that we will not come in until.

However, the door has remained open and should now step in.