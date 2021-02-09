Correspondent ‘s comment Did Trump incite his supporters to take over Congress? The occupiers at least believed so

The civil trial will bring the events of Trump and Epiphany back into the spotlight, but everyone hopes it will be over quickly.

Washington

Here it is already being repeated. It’s February, and the U.S. Senate is going to court Donald Trumpia against. The outcome is as clear as in the previous civil trial a year ago. No one believes Trump will be condemned.

This is because the supreme court is not an impartial court but the politicians who decide the verdict. Most have locked their positions even before the trial began. Democratic senators are voting in favor of condemning Trump. To support them, they may get some Republican colleagues, but not enough for the required two-thirds majority.

The indictment was filed on January 13. At the time, it still seemed that a significant number of Republicans might be able to turn their backs on Trump. However, the dividing lines quickly recovered almost unchanged when Republicans realized that the party field was not ready to dismiss the ex-president.

As the outcome is clear, both parties hope for a trial as soon as possible. It may be over in days, not weeks.

Democrats want to focus on the president Joe Biden the agenda, that is to say, the distribution of money to households and the national economy, Republicans, on the other hand, do not need reminders of what happened as an Epiphany.

So, what happened then Did Trump incite his supporters to rebellion, as the indictment claims?

Trump’s defense denies this and intends to argue that Trump’s speech, which preceded the conquest of Congress, was ordinary political rhetoric within the realm of freedom of speech. In return, they intend to recall the harsh speeches of some Democratic politicians.

However, this is not just one of Trump’s speeches. Trump had been drumming his lies about election dishonesty for months. He had summoned his supporters to the capital as an Epiphany and made them realize that the then vice president Mike Pence could undo the election result and give Trump a second term.

We don’t know what Trump thought would happen at Congress when he urged his supporters to march there. It is known that the occupiers thought they were acting at Trump’s request.

“When Trump invited us here, the invitation had to be answered,” said the Michigan, who took part in the conquest. Heidi Pedersen, when I interviewed him as an Epiphany at the Capitol.

Criminal investigations against the occupiers have found a similar connection. The Washington Post by more than twenty people accused of seizure in court have justified their involvement at Trump’s invitation.

Trump’s power over the crowd was also reflected in how the situation calmed down when he finally asked the occupiers to go home. Police had already begun clearing the area, but in addition to tear gas, Trump’s words had an impact.

I heard the occupiers tell each other about Trump’s call. On the eastern stairs of the Congress, I hit the scene when the “Qanon Shaman” became world famous from the news images Jacob Chansley stopped coming to life and said he was going home because Trump once asked.

The Democrats intend to argue that Trump did not give his call as soon as events escalated, but let him wait. At the same time, the call tells us that the White House also believed in the power of Trump’s words.

Basically these are age-old questions. What is the speaker’s responsibility? What makes a person take action from words to deeds? What are the traces of a lie?

On Monday, Trump’s attorneys called the civil trial a political theater. Such is undoubtedly coming.

However, the alternative is difficult to see. Should the events have been printed with wool? This would have set a precedent for a losing president to liarly incite a violent crowd against Congress.

When the play starts on Tuesday, it’s not a political farce. It is a tragedy.