Correspondent ‘s comment Biden’s crushing victory is more likely than Trump’s re-election

The traumas of 2016 prevent confidence in the polls, but based on them, Trump is on his way to defeat, writes U.S. correspondent Anna-Sofia Berner.

Scottsdale

Is uncomfortable having to admit his mistake. Even the hospital trip due to the coronavirus did not get the President of the United States Donald Trumpia stop putting down the pandemic.

Just a week after doctors made evasive statements about Trump’s health at the hospital door, the president rose to the White House balcony to greet his supporters and bark at Democrats as Communists.

Supporters cheered and shouted they loved the president.

“I feel awesome,” Trump said.

Not all coronavirus patients can say the same. Since Trump was hospitalized, nearly 6,000 Americans have died of the disease caused by the virus. That is more than twice the number of victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Mistakes granting is difficult for anyone other than Trump. Journalists and policy commentators still suffer from the trauma of 2016, that is, they did not predict Trump’s victory. It has made us over-cautious. No one wants to make the same mistake twice.

Over the past week, sound weights in the United States have finally become bolder.

There is 23 days until election day. In general, Gallup differences are shrinking as the election approaches, but this week they turned to growth.

The turning point was Trumpin and the Democrat Joe Biden first election debate on 29 September. At the time, the difference between the candidates in the average of the national opinion polls was Real Clear Politics by 6.1 percentage points. Yesterday, it had ripped to 9.6 percentage points.

Fivethirtyeight, another trusted poll next news site, said on Friday that the average difference had changed to double digits for the first time. On Saturday, it was 10.1 percentage points.

The Conservative-leaning The Hill dared on Tuesday headthat Biden’s leadership has driven Republicans into panic. If Trump loses, he might take senators and congressmen with him.

“Republicans, I think, are in big trouble,” the former Republican senator Judd Gregg said to the magazine.

Joe Biden leads both nationwide and in all Libra states. In many solid Republican forts such as Texas and Georgia, the situation is flat. That, too, is bad news for Trump.

I am like Trump: I don’t want to be wrong. Therefore, I do not predict anything. But Fivethirtyeight in the election forecast Biden’s chance of a crushing victory is 36 in a hundred. Trump’s chances of winning are 14 in a hundred.

If Trump’s victory came off the bush four years ago, now there could also be a crushing loss.

Joe Biden leads Trump with a clearly bigger neck than Hillary Clinton four years ago. And that’s nothing yet, for his leadership is also greater than Barack Obaman before the 2008 elections. Obama took the Republican victory over the landslide John McCain.

Biden has won a record number of women, but also highly educated white men. Most importantly, he also leads Trump among voters over the age of 65.

In two recent opinion polls, Biden’s leadership in the 65-year-old age group was over 20 percentage points. CNN channel by no Democrat has won a majority of the oldest voters since 2000.

Polls were wrong last time, many remember. But in fact, polls predicted the nationwide outcome well. They were wrong in a few very flat Libyan states. Now Biden would be on his way to victory, even if there was a similar flaw in the polls as he was four years ago.

The clock is ticking. The Hill asked Senator Gregg if it was too late for Trump to turn the situation around.

“On,” Gregg replied.

Few is equally outspoken. You do not want to burn the keys. But right now, Trump is doing nothing to help him win new voters to his side.

First, he should try to control the pandemic. In three weeks, that won’t be possible, but Trump still doesn’t even nominate a responsible president. Instead, the White House is now known as the Corona Dividend. Trump did not take a lesson from time to time, but immediately organized a new risk event as the opportunity arose.

Millions of Americans are still suffering from the economic impact of the pandemic and are looking for relief from politicians. Negotiations between Congress and the White House on a new economic stimulus package had progressed stickily, but Trump took their failure to their own necks when he tweeted that negotiations were over on Tuesday. (Trump seems to have noticed his mistake, as he quickly returned to promising new stimulus money to voters.)

In general, election debates are an opportunity for those at a loss and a threat to Gallup leaders. But Trump refused to face Biden in next week’s debate because it would have been organized virtually because of Trump’s own corona infection.

Through the debates, it is possible to reach a few uncertain voters, but Trump prefers to give confusing, meandering interviews to the conservative Fox News channel and the star of the right-wing speech radio. Rush to Limbaugh. The president only speaks to his own. There are less than half of them Americans.

Republican Senator Ted Cruz said in an interview with CNBC on Friday that if voters are angry, depressed and give up hope on election day, Republicans could experience a defeat.

“It could be a similar carnage as after Watergate,” Cruz said.

The Watergate scandal forced the Republican president Richard Nixonin to resign in 1974. After that, the Democrats won Congress by a landslide.

Advance voting is running. More than eight million Americans have already voted. At this stage, the number is many times higher than four years ago.

It’s no wonder. Millions of voters have been waiting for four years to get to vote against Trump.

In the end, the biggest difference to 2016 may not even be a pandemic. Biden was already in the Gallup lead before the coronavirus. The biggest difference is still that this time it is known that Donald Trump can win.