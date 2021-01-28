Correspondent ‘s comment And you don’t take our vaccines – in the eyes of the British, the EU is a leading villain in the vaccine controversy

London

If Looking at the vaccine dispute between the EU and the British-Swedish company Astra Zeneca from a British perspective, the interpretation is clear: this is the Corona version of the battle between David and Goliath.

Here’s how it goes:

Little and nimble Britain is leaving the EU just before the coronavirus pandemic landed in Europe. The country enacted by Brexit is promptly placing its own coronary vaccination orders.

At the same time, a big and rigid EU is slowing down with its orders. In early 2021, the EU will find that vaccines are coming as much as it should. Astra Zeneca’s deliveries are pounding.

What does the EU-Goliath Commission do? Insists that additional replacement vaccines must be obtained even from the UK.

The conservative British press is pretending to be appalled by the EU’s attitude, even though it rejoices between the lines: In a time of crisis, the EU has finally revealed its true hair. The EU is just a villain in the vaccine line.

And as we know, in Britain, hardly anything is as clumsy as queuing up.

The report David, or Britain, is now firmly on the front lines. Prime minister Boris Johnson assured as early as Wednesday that the EU will not be able to withdraw vaccines in between.

On Thursday, one of the key ministers in the Conservative government Michael Gove confirmed that Britain will receive from Astra Zeneca all vaccines agreed.

Britain may even help EU countries in trouble, but not quite yet. Primarily, you will be treated with your own vaccinations on your own schedule.

“There will be no interruptions to them,” Gove promised Times Radio in an interview.

Coronary immunizations have made much faster progress in Britain than in EU countries.

In Britain, at least seven million adults have already received at least their first dose of vaccine. About 67 million people live in the country.

Vaccinations began already in early December, which was a big image victory for Johnson.

The promptness is explained by the fact that the British government started ordering vaccines three months before the EU. However, Brexit was not the real reason for the speed, although many proponents of EU secession have suggested so.

When Britain placed orders last year, Brexit’s transition period was still in place and Britain was subject to EU rules. However, the stand-alone vaccine line was made possible by a previous law that allowed EU regulations to be disregarded for imperative public health reasons.

Now the rapid pace of vaccination is being whipped forward by the country’s miserable coronary situation. More than 100,000 people have already died of Covid-19 in Britain. There are about 35,000 creeping hospitals.

Britain has already ordered about 367 million doses of corona vaccines from various companies. It makes about 5.5 servings per inhabitant of Britain.

The vaccine masses could thus be shared with others. And so is the intention. The British government plans to donate vaccines to poor countries.

If vaccines are to be distributed to EU countries in difficulty, it will bring a whole new twist to their media story. Little David is then not just the defeater of Goliath, but something much better and more heroic: the helper helper of Goliath.

For Brexit camp, this would be a sweet victory. Then one could say that again history repeats itself. Again, Britain had to be saving the whole of Europe. When they don’t know how to do it themselves.