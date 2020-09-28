Correspondent ‘s comment According to press reports, Trump paid zero dollars in income tax, but does it matter?

Four years ago, nearly half of Americans considered tax evasion clever, writes HS-Washington correspondent Anna-Sofia Berner.

Washington

Most Donald Trumpin working-class voters pay more taxes than Donald Trump himself. The New York Times said on Monday night Finnish time that in most of the 21st century, Trump has paid the federal income tax exactly zero dollars.

Trump denies the news but has provided no evidence against it. If the news were not true, Trump could easily prove it wrong by publishing his tax return. He has tried his best to prevent it.

Does news of tax evasion matter to Trump’s supporters? Hardly. Presidential support has remained stable from one bustle to another.

The news when I heard it I thought of an Ohio road builder Isaac Cunninghamiawho intends to vote for Trump. When we met in early September, he said the worst thing a presidential candidate could do would be to disrespect war heroes.

The same day, The Atlantic magazine news citing anonymous, high-level sources that Trump has called the war dead losers and jerks.

Did the news have an impact on Cunningham’s voting decision? He had not heard the whole thing. I sent a link to the original news and later received a reply that it doesn’t change anything.

“In this country, we are taught not to believe anything we hear and only half of what we see.”

The tax cube is another moment when Trump’s attacks on journalism are bearing fruit. His supporters can set it off as fake news: again, the president is being bullied.

Tax planning is, moreover, less arousing than ugly speeches of war heroes. Many Americans believe the president is probably just a good businessman when he has managed to pay as few taxes as possible.

In 2016, Trump described his tax evasion as “smart” in an election debate. In a poll conducted by Reuters at the time, 46 percent of Americans agreed that a presidential candidate who doesn’t pay taxes is smart. At the same time, 67 percent considered it selfish and 61 percent unpatriotic.

It can be both smart and patriotic. Which do voters value more?

Supporters confidence in Trump does not rule out that the revelation of The New York Times is bad news for the president at a bad time. While Trump’s basic support is stable, it is low and not enough to guarantee an election victory.

Many remember that Trump was at a loss in the polls four years ago, but on September 28, 2016, Trump and Hillary Clinton the difference in the national Gallup average was only 1.9 percentage points. Now a Democrat Joe Biden leads the Fivethirtyeight site by By 7.3 percentage points.

There are only 36 days left until the election. Advance voting is already under way. Trump would need a turnaround and no such thing has been seen.

The tax revelations take at least some of the attention away from the Supreme Court’s choice of judge, which would be Trump’s preferred topic of conversation. At the same time, the number of coronavirus infections has started to rise again.

Biden will receive new ammunition from the revelations for Tuesday’s election debate and the entire campaign. He strives to perform in a middle-class home as a grown man who did not attend high schools and understands the common man. Trump tax cuts has sent US $ 70 000 bills barber päätynevät lightning speed counterparty election advertisements.

“Frankly, I have all my life been dealing with types like Trump,” Biden said the election conference in Wisconsin last Tuesday.

“The types who consider themselves better than others. The types who inherit everything they have received in life and then waste it. ”

Trumpin the property has its roots in his father’s real estate business.

News coverage of The New York Times paints a picture of Trump as a man who manages to both get on and off the climb. Over the decades, he has both squandered his money and reinvented himself, first by portraying a successful businessman on television and then running for president of the United States as such.

Trump may not be doing well in the real estate business, but he has been a marketing champion.

The long-awaited tax revelations may help explain why an election victory is so important to Trump. According to the newspaper, the president has gone to repeat his old mistakes. He has once again guaranteed the debts of his cluster of companies in his own name, and the debts of hundreds of millions are due in the next few years.

Would creditors inherit their claims from the President of the United States?