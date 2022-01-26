Correspondent ‘s analysis In the US, a critical debate has already begun on NATO’s open door policy – could NATO’s doors still close?

President Biden sparked speculation about NATO’s open door policy after commenting on the issue at a press conference last week, writes HS Washington correspondent Elina Väntönen.

Washington

Russian presidential Vladimir Putin gambling in Ukraine continues. There is little sign of diplomatic breakthrough or even progress.

In a few days, a lot has happened: NATO member states put their troops on standby, the number of ships and fighters in Eastern Europe was increased, and in the United States, 8,500 troops were placed on rapid alert. On Tuesday, Russia accused the United States of exacerbating the situation and announced it was conducting a series of military exercises on its own soil.

None of this indicates that there is an inevitable flag of war. However, the parties are increasingly preparing for the fact that a way out of the situation may not be found through diplomatic means.

Inflamed at the heart of the situation is NATO’s open door policy.

The open door policy means that anyone can indicate their willingness to join a military alliance. After that, the unanimous approval of the members is still required.

One of Russia’s key demands is that NATO commit itself not to expand eastwards. The United States has publicly refused to even discuss the subject: it is not a matter for Russia which countries belong or can join NATO.

In recent days, however, there has been some speculation about the closure of the NATO door, at least in part.

In Foreign Affairs, which focuses on foreign policy,in leaf an article was published last week featuring an American professor of history specializing in the Cold War Michael Kimmage estimates that the military alliance has grown too large and “provocative” even in relation to its own goals.

“In order to simplify its strategic purpose and improve its defense capabilities, NATO should publicly and clearly promise not to increase its membership,” Kimmage wrote.

A columnist for The New York Times Ross Douthat in turn called for reassessing the extent to which NATO’s enlargement efforts make sense in the current context.

In the Politico magazine two experts in international relations recently wondered whether some sort of compromise could still be reached on the NATO issue. They speculated that the NATO door to Ukraine and Georgia could perhaps be closed for a period of time, such as ten years, to calm the situation.

President Biden incited speculation while commenting on the issue at a press conference last week.

“Ukraine is unlikely to join NATO in the near future,” he said.

This, of course, has been known for a good while, but for the first time, Biden expressed it directly in public. Ukraine is corrupt and its grip on democracy is fragile. Therefore, even without defying Russia, it is very unlikely that Ukraine will actually be accepted as a member of NATO in the next decade or two.

However, Biden’s statement could be interpreted as a kind of message to Russia – that, look, Ukraine will remain outside NATO for at least a decade.

Could it be that the open door policy, which was publicly defended by the United States and also important for Finland, is coming to an end? Maybe temporarily?

No.

This is a researcher Rachel Ellehuusin a clear and unambiguous view. He serves as Deputy Director of the incubator’s CSIS Europe, Russia and Eurasia program and specializes in NATO’s future and transatlantic relations.

“I don’t think it’s possible to abandon this core NATO principle in any way,” he says.

He does not believe in a temporary halt to enlargement, not in the exclusion of Ukraine for a limited period – not even in Biden’s serious consideration outside the public domain.

“The United States and its allies have made it clear that a diplomatic solution can be negotiated with Russia. However, this is exactly what is not covered by the negotiations, ”says Ellehuus.

Biden has drawn its own line on the fact that Russia cannot have any veto over which countries can aspire to join NATO.

Violating the principle of open doors, even with some sort of deadline gimmick, would seem like a big concession to Putin. It would also give the impression that the great powers are negotiating the future of Ukraine without it.

Such an arrangement would evoke the echoes of the Cold War: the great powers negotiating the fate of the smaller ones without the smaller ones having a say. President Biden hardly wants to send the slightest signal that he is returning to this – even though the West will ultimately make its decisions about Ukraine in its own interests.

Ellehuus interprets the recent dialogue in the media about the closure of NATO’s doors as meaning that the negotiators are primarily trying to show that the situation, which is rapidly in crisis, can still be resolved through diplomacy.

If there is a war in Europe in the horizontal cup, one must be prepared to consider solutions that seem extreme. However, that does not necessarily mean that the researchers who raised the issue themselves are really willing to agree to one of Putin’s key demands.

From here in spite of everything, it is possible that a diplomatic solution to the crisis will be sought specifically for Ukraine’s position in relation to NATO, Ellehuus says.

The initiative should only come from Ukraine itself. Thus, if Ukraine announces that it does not intend to join NATO in the next 20 years, for example, it could reassure Russia.

So they themselves would close their doors to NATO because they believed it was the best solution for the country’s future.