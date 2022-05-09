Correspondent ‘s analysis Germany is deeply divided, and the atmosphere could have been cut with a knife in a park in Berlin – “Putin is a great leader”

Some Russians felt repressed in Berlin on Victory Day and even feared the Ukrainians.

Berlin

In Germany is by far Europe ‘s largest Russian minority, and a park in Berlin on Monday might have thought for a moment that it was in Moscow when the Russians gathered to celebrate the end of World War II.

Formal dresses, flowing Russian, roses, carnations and joy.

While the Russians were in the same park, there was a quiet performance by the Ukrainians with bloody sheets, Russians opposing the war, and a huge number of police officers.

“I feel pain,” he said Lilja Matveeva. He was not there to celebrate but to observe the situation. He is a Russian NGO activist who fled Moscow in March. In Russia, he can no longer live freely.

Very strong and completely opposite realities were present in the same park. The fragmentation is so deep that it is currently impossible to imagine overcoming it.

The ten-hectare, incomprehensibly monumental Soviet monument in Berlin’s Treptow Park is an annual celebration arena for German-Russians on the anniversary of the end of World War II.

At the same time, it is the grave of more than 7,000 Soviet soldiers.

Like Dreer, many German-Russians experience the place as personal because their own family has been involved in World War II.

The Russians brought flowers to a Soviet monument in Berlin on Monday.

Germany and Russia have intertwined at many stages in history, and this spring the relationship is the subject of a drastic reassessment.

At the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries, during the colonization of the Russian Empire, the Germans moved en masse to Russia. Joseph Stalin forced the Russian Germans into Siberia, and after the break-up of the Soviet Union, many of them and their descendants moved to Germany.

There are at least a couple of million people with a Russian background in Germany, and more than 235,000 Russian citizens last year. There were almost 29,000 Russian citizens in Finland.

The time of the GDR and the “Ostpolitik” of West Germany, as well as the conscious construction of deep economic ties between Germany and Russia, corrected in the minds of some Germans what had been torn apart by World War II.

The manifestation of a historic, confusing but dense tangle has been the celebration of Russian Victory Day in Berlin every spring.

Puttumia and the president, for example To Vladimir Putin the presence of the nearby Night Wolves motorcycle gang at the party has been watched before this year, confused.

Even now, there was a motorcyclist, which was closely monitored by the police.

Usually on the day of the victory of the Russians, military music is played in Berlin, children are also dressed in Soviet uniforms, and the flags of Russia and the Soviet Union are fluttering.

Now the Berlin administration banned it the commemorations of the weekend and Monday, not only the flags of Russia and the Soviet Union, but also the flags of Ukraine, which aroused the outrage of many Ukrainians and Germans.

The ban was intended to prevent situations from escalating between different groups.

Many wanted to try the limits of prohibitions. The ribbons of the Order of St. George showing support for the Kremlin and sickle and hammer patterns on a red background in a t-shirt were on display.

Police made a lot of arrests for breaking the rules.

The Russians sang in Treptow Park, although military music was banned and police also intervened in the singing.

Tatiana Müller said the ongoing war in Ukraine was necessary to get rid of the “Nazis”.

A group of persistent Russians sang, even as police tried to stop singing. A police spokesman commented to HS that he needed to consider what to do. Military music was banned. Police did not intervene in the care of Russian children’s songs.

One of the enthusiastic singers was Tatjana Müller. Victory Day is, in his opinion, the most important days of the year. He came, although, according to his son, Ukrainians who might be dangerous could come to the scene.

“My grandfather and uncle died in World War II,” Müller said. He said he was singing Russian songs with chicken.

I asked his opinion on the war in Ukraine.

“I am sorry. But the Nazis need to be driven away. ”

Müller has lived in Germany for decades but does not believe in the German media perspective on the war. He thinks Putin’s glorious war against the Nazis is going on – and that’s why he felt so important on Victory Day.

The glorification of uninhibited Putin and the war in the middle of Berlin is mind-boggling. The use of language expressing deep divisions is not prohibited.

“Thank you Soviet soldiers when you freed us from fascism, ”read the great sheet of German peace activists.

The sheet was held by a retired teacher and peace activist who grew up in West Germany Lühr Henken.

According to Henken, there is still no realization in Europe of how history could have gone differently without the Soviet Union if Adolf Hitler would not have been defeated.

The reality of World War II is once again prevalent in the minds of some. Like many people in Germany, many see a direct link between today and the war that ended 77 years ago: because the Soviet Union defeated the Nazis, Russia must be respected.

Lühr Henken is a German peace activist who opposes arms deliveries to Ukraine.

According to him, Ukraine has provoked Russia by aspiring to become a member of the military alliance NATO. He opposes Western arms deliveries to Ukraine and NATO’s “eastward expansion,” as Henken put it.

The spirit represents the left. On the contrary, a large number of people think that German support for Ukraine is completely inadequate.

Both camps are noisy. The irreconcilable contradiction also characterizes within families. The adult son of Henken disagrees with his father.

The German atmosphere is inflamed. There is a return to the trenches, although 77 years have been the same phrase: “Never again.”