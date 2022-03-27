Correspondent ‘s analysis Biden was aiming for a historic big talk, but ended up deviating from the script – it could have unpredictable consequences

“This man can’t stay in power,” Biden said of Putin. The sentence will survive, but its intentions are partly unclear, writes Elina Väntönen, HS’s Washington correspondent.

When President of the United States Joe Biden set out to give his closing speech on his trip to Europe on Saturday, everything was ready big talk for.

Its significance had been hinted at in advance. The historic and spectacular Warsaw Castle had been chosen as the venue, with leading Polish politicians and Ukrainian refugees.

It was predicted that the president would give a speech that he hoped would go down in history — one that, if successful, would equate John F. Kennedyn (“Ich bin ein Berliner!”) and Ronald Reagan (“Tear down this wall!”) in Berlin during the Cold War.

The heavy speech was also to be sealed by the U.S. president’s trip to Europe that began on Wednesday.

He gave such a speech, but not everything went according to plan.

Biden the passionate speech ended with an idea whose analysis began fiercely immediately and made the Kremlin react within minutes.

At the end of his trip to Europe, US President Joe Biden spoke in Warsaw, the Polish capital, on Saturday.

“God bless you. This man can’t stay in power,” Biden said Vladimir from Putin at the end of his speech.

Biden had previously called the Russian president a butcher, a war criminal and a dictator. It would still be a clear escalation and change if the United States began to demand a change of power from another superpower.

The message was immediately interpreted in all the mainstream media in the United States to get rid of Putin in one way or another. A “significant change of direction,” for example, in a first-hand news channel on CNN, was noted. The same interpretation was made on the Fox news channel.

The Kremlin reacted to Biden’s words with lightning speed, saying it was not up to him to decide who would lead Russia.

It was not long before the White House hurried to explain the statement. According to it, Biden did not intend to propose a change of power.

“The president’s message was that Putin could not be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors. He did not take a stand on Putin’s power in Russia or change of regime.”

The official line has therefore remained the same. Foreign minister Antony Blinken stated earlier in March that the United States is not seeking a change of power.

“Russian citizens have the right to decide who they want to be their leader,” he said – although there are no free democratic elections in Russia.

Apparently it was about Biden’s soloing. White House Authority by there was no passage in the prepared speech that said “Putin cannot stay in power”.

On the other hand, it feels a little strange that the president would inadvertently deviate from the script in such a significant speech. So one may also ask whether the end of the speech was really a slip from Biden – or whether he consciously wanted to send a direct message to Putin.

This was also speculated in the United States.

Politico magazine in an interview, chairman of the CFR incubator focusing on U.S. foreign policy Richard Haass stated that the statement could in any case incite the president Vladimir Putin fear and make him think he has nothing to lose.

According to Haass, it only made matters worse that the comment was explained to be spontaneous.

“It can be read as Biden’s true faith as opposed to his scripted words.”

This would not be Biden’s first slip, which has urgently had to be patched up. This was the case before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, when Biden made a mistake in a press conference about how to react differently to a “minor intrusion” and a large-scale attack.

If ignoring this communicative mess, Biden performed in Warsaw confidently and downright furiously.

His main goal, both in his speech and on his journey across Europe, was to unify the ranks of free democracies and to ensure that they also remain united.

“This battle is not won in days or months. We have to prepare for a long battle,” Biden said.

He described the current situation as a “test of all time” in the decades-long struggle against the forces that have sought to crush democracies.

Presidential speech flooded with historical references. He recalled how the Iron Curtain was dismantled and the Soviet Union was shattered, largely because brave people across Europe dared to rise up to fight for freedom and democracy.

He spoke about the Polish Solidarity Movement and the uprisings in other former Eastern bloc countries. He noted Warsaw as a “sacred place” in European history and in mankind’s endless quest for freedom.

Biden warned Putin very aggressively against advancing on NATO soil.

“Don’t even think about it!” he shouted. “We have a sacred duty to defend every inch with the full force of our joint forces.”

The warning came just hours after Russian troops struck Ukraine in Lviv, near the NATO-Polish border.

If from this speech a flying sentence survives, it reads as follows:

“This man can’t stay in power.”

It is ironic that this is precisely the phrase that the White House sought to explain in a different way than it was widely interpreted.

On the other hand, if the goal was to stay in history, Biden might have succeeded.

At least in some places, the speech was considered the most significant that Biden has given during his presidency.