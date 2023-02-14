On February 14, Izvestia correspondent Denis Kulaga showed footage of the work of the crew of a tank of the Russian Armed Forces near Kremennaya in the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR).

As the correspondent noted, Russian servicemen strike at the enemy, hiding behind a not very dense forest belt. The distance to the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) is a little more than a kilometer.

The fighters worked out and returned to their original position. There was no return fire from the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Earlier that day, Kulaga showed the work of Russian artillery near Kremennaya. The footage provided by the correspondent shows how Russian servicemen strike at the enemy with guns of various calibers. At the same time, they are reliably covered with pine trees.

On February 9, it became known that the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which had recently planned a counteroffensive on the Svatovo-Kremennaya sector of the front, are now holding a deaf defense. Ukrainian troops hit on duty targets from the air, but they are all totally suppressed by Russian electronic warfare (EW) means. In turn, the Russian military on the Torsk ledge break through the armor of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the calculations of the Hyacinth cannons and the Grad rocket launcher systems (MLRS).

Prior to that, on February 7, a fighter of the 4th brigade of the 2nd army corps of the RF Armed Forces with the call sign Schumer told Izvestia that on the front line in the Kremennaya area, the Russian military often recorded the flight of the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to him, the nationalists leave their positions in groups and go into the forests.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.