On December 12, Izvestia war correspondent Denis Kulaga showed footage of Russian artillerymen striking the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

“And like this every day, we move from one firing position to another. Somewhere on foot, and somewhere, thanks to our guide, on wheels,” he said.

The footage shows roads broken by autumn weather and traces of battles that took place in the area before.

Earlier that day, the Ministry of Defense showed the combat work of the crew of the 203-millimeter self-propelled artillery mount (SAU) “Malka” of the Central Military District (TsVO) in the zone of the special operation to protect Donbass. As noted by the senior officer on the battery with the call sign “Thunder”, the main task is to fire the enemy. For its implementation, the speed and accuracy of aiming are important.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.