On June 18, Izvestia correspondent David Burnatsaev showed what is happening in the village of Yuzhny, located near Vladikavkaz, where the elements are raging.

In the village, several streets in a matter of minutes turned into turbulent rivers, mudflows began to flood residential buildings.

“In North Ossetia, heavy rains with hail have been going on for several days. This is the village of Yuzhny, not far from Vladikavkaz <...> rivers flow through the streets, people save their property. Someone’s house is washed out <...> Special equipment and the Ministry of Emergency Situations are working, ”said the journalist.

As reported on the website “The basis”, hail and heavy rain that passed in Vladikavkaz flooded dozens of streets. A difficult situation is developing in the area of ​​Holtsman Street, Kartsinsky Highway, Shmulevicha Street.

On the eve of the Buynaksky district of Dagestan, a strong hail hit. Because of the bad weather, the windows of cars were broken, trees were damaged.