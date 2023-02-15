Russian fighters hold positions recaptured from the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) near Kremennaya, slowly moving the front line forward. This was told by the correspondent of “Izvestia” Alexei Poltoranin.

Artillery duel in this area is almost continuous: the enemy is shelling their now former territories with mortars. At the time of the strikes, you have to retreat to shelters. As soon as the fire stops, scouts come into action. They establish the location of the Ukrainian formations and transmit the coordinates to the mortarmen of the RF Armed Forces.

In addition to the artillery cannonade, automatic bursts are also heard here. Infantry advancement is one of the main tasks today. The Russian servicemen methodically push back the nationalists and thwart any attempts to re-establish themselves in the lost areas. After firing, the mortar battery changes its position so that the Armed Forces of Ukraine cannot figure out where the fire was fired from.

So, slowly but surely, the Russian troops are reclaiming more and more land on the territory of the Kremensky Reserve. The enemy tries to counterattack, but in the end suffers serious losses.

On the eve of Izvestia’s military commander Denis Kulaga showed the performance of combat missions by a tank crew near Kremennaya in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR). Working conditions in this area are not easy: the Russian army strikes, hiding behind a not very dense forest belt. The distance to the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is a little more than a kilometer.

Earlier in the day, Kulaga presented footage showing Russian artillery at work near Kremennaya. The recording shows how Russian servicemen strike at the enemy from guns of various calibers, using natural shelters.

On February 9, it became known that the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which had recently planned a counteroffensive on the Svatovo-Kremennaya sector of the front, are now on the defensive. Ukrainian troops hit on duty targets from the air, but they are all totally suppressed by Russian electronic warfare (EW) means. In turn, the Russian military on the Torsky ledge break through the armor of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the calculations of the Hyacinth cannons and the Grad rocket launcher systems (MLRS).

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

