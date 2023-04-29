The flames that engulfed the tank farm in the Kazachya Bay microdistrict in Sevastopol have decreased, firefighters continue to arrive. On Saturday, April 29, Izvestia correspondent Nikolai Aksenov reports from the scene.

Currently, firefighters are pouring water and special solutions on the rest of the containers to prevent the spread of fire.

At the same time, the governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, has already announced that the fire has been contained. “Those 4 tanks that were hit have almost burned out,” he told reporters. According to him, the fire should be completely extinguished at 18 o’clock.

The burning of a fuel tank near Manganari Brothers Street in Kazachya Bay became known earlier that day. Presumably, the fire occurred after an attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) from a drone. The fire area was about 1 thousand square meters. m.

60 rescuers are involved in extinguishing, the arrival of a fire train is expected.

Governor Razvozhaev assured that the fire at the oil depot would not affect the city’s fuel supply. He added that Rospotrebnadzor has already begun measuring the maximum permissible concentration (MAC) in the Cossack Bay.

The governor’s press service also clarified that the fire occurred at a distance from civilian facilities, the fire does not threaten residential buildings.

One of the local residents told reporter Aksyonov that before the tank ignited, a strong explosion was heard.