In Turkey, after the earthquake, a giant rift formed in the middle of agricultural land. Its scale was shown on February 12 by Izvestia correspondent Stanislav Grigoriev.

“Near the village of Tapehan, in one second, a giant rift in the soil was formed. It was 100 meters wide and about a kilometer long. It is unlikely that you can do gardening here, but now it is an important attraction of these places,” he said.

From a bird’s eye view, in the middle of an olive orchard, the soil has fallen several meters down, forming real rocks that an unprepared person cannot overcome.

Earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred on February 6 in the province of Kahramanmarash in southeastern Turkey near the border with Syria. According to the latest data, 29,605 people died in Turkey as a result of the disaster, and more than 80,000 were injured. The World Health Organization also announced more than 8.5 thousand deaths in Syria.

On February 11, it was reported that after the earthquake in the Turkish province of Hatay, a giant rift 30 m deep and about 200 m wide was formed. Local residents reported that they heard a loud explosion. It is assumed that this was the sound of the movement of the earth’s crust.

According to Bloomberg, the earthquakes caused damage to the Turkish economy in the amount of $84 billion, which is 10% of the country’s GDP. Of this amount, damage to residential buildings amounted to $70.8 billion.

Orhan Tatar, director general of the Risk Mitigation Department of Turkey’s Emergency Management Department, admitted that the earthquake had the effect of detonating 500 atomic bombs.