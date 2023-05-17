The Ukrainian media continue to throw in fakes that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are allegedly seizing islands in the Dnieper River. On May 17, Izvestia correspondent Natalia Grafchikova showed what the situation really looks like.

Earlier, Ukrainian publications reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine allegedly managed to capture the island of Kruglik, located south of Kherson.

“The islands, as they were under control, are under control. Our reconnaissance groups are located there, ”a military man with the call sign Yantar told Grafchikova.

At the same time, it is emphasized that Ukrainian saboteurs do not abandon attempts to capture the islands, but all these attempts are suppressed by Russian fighters.

The military, using drones equipped with thermal imagers, calculates the movements of Ukrainian militants. Often they hide in reeds and abandoned buildings. Artillery crews are working on enemy positions. The Ukrainian Armed Forces also use drones, but Russian reconnaissance teams work invisibly.

Earlier, on May 9, it was also reported that the approaches to all the islands located at the mouth of the Dnieper in the Kherson region are under the control of the Russian military.

On the same day, it became known that Russian servicemen prevented the landing of a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group on the left bank of the Dnieper. The Armed Forces of Ukraine tried to cross the river on seven speedboats and land on the left bank, north of the city of Aleshki.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

