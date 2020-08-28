Correspondent analysis Trump aspires to be president as if he hadn’t been president

Washington

The United States president Donald Trump early Friday, Finnish time, approved his party’s presidential candidacy for the second time. Trump’s favorite child, daughter Ivanka Trump, introduced his father in a speech in which he said this had come to Washington with only a goal in mind.

Anna-Sofia Berner.

“He wanted to make America great again.”

Trump spoke in front of the White House, but he aspires to be president as if he hadn’t been president. The line speech was reminiscent of hundreds of previous campaign speeches. Trump still campaigned as an underdog, an outsider, a challenger.

Achievements such as high stock prices and renegotiated trade agreements are spoken of thanks to the President. Instead, he has nothing to do with the fact that in just six months, more than 175,000 Americans have died of a coronavirus disease and millions have lost their jobs.

“We protect Americans from all dangers,” Trump said as a poke.

Speech backstage created the picture of a return to “normal”. Trump spoke in front of an invited audience and the audience did not follow the safety intervals or masks used by his own administration.

Trump’s financial advisor Larry Kudlow even spoke on Tuesday about the virus in a bygone era as if the epidemic had been left behind.

“The health and economic effects were tragic. Difficulties and sorrows were everywhere, ”Kudlow said, thanking Trump for his leadership in dealing with the crisis.

Did this give Americans hope or was it too much at odds with their daily lives?

Sadness and hardship are not over. Millions of Americans wear a mask on their faces every time they leave home. A large proportion of schoolchildren start the school year in distance education. In the United States, more than 40,000 new coronavirus infections are diagnosed every day. Currently, more than 900 people die from the disease caused by the virus every day.

But who wouldn’t have been tired of this pandemic already.

Republican Party the former stars shone from the meeting program in their absence. The only surviving former Republican president George W. Bush did not speak, nor did his vice president Dick Cheney. Bush Secretary of State Colin Powell spoke at a Democrat meeting last week against Trump’s opponent Joe Biden for choice.

In place of the former party elite, Trump’s family members spoke. Each of the four adult children had their own speech, as did the two mini ones.

Unlike four years ago, the party is now strictly Trump’s party.

Meeting revealed Republicans still understand that Trump’s loyal base of supporters is not enough to bring an election victory. The four days saw many attempts to appeal to the political center.

The meeting barely glowed at the rising wall of the Mexican border, the Muslim entry ban, or other blackmail on Trump-era immigration policy. Instead, on Tuesday, viewers were able to see how five immigrants were granted U.S. citizenship at the White House.

Among the speakers were many representatives of minorities and women. The party tried to soften Trump’s image and market him as a friend of women, immigrants and African Americans.

Trump longs for their friendship. In a survey conducted by the Pew Research Center at the turn of July-August, Biden’s support was 14 percentage points higher among women than Trump’s. 89 percent of blacks and 63 percent of Latinos supported Biden.

However, it is difficult to change the image with mere speeches.

Meeting made it clear that Republicans are trying to go to the polls with three tips:

1. The coronavirus epidemic has been poorly investigated and will soon be completely eradicated.

2. Joe Biden is the far left hand cashier.

3. There is chaos and anarchy in American cities, and that is the fault of Democrats.

The third has the most grip, at least for those Americans who live outside the cities and watch burning blocks and tear gas clouds from the home couch after the protests. They are the majority of Trump’s supporters.

“No one is safe in Biden’s America,” Trump said in his speech.

Republicans are able to intimidate the riots as much as they want because a marginal group of party voters suffer from what the protests are trying to resemble, namely racism and the associated police violence. In 2016, nearly 90 percent of Trump’s voters were Caucasian.

Trump and Republicans try to hold on to their power by invoking ‘law and order’ – and racial prejudices – as Richard Nixon in 1968. But Nixon was not the incumbent president.

Voters should now believe Trump will calm the unrest in his second presidency, even if he incites them in his first term. That he will defeat the coronavirus in his second presidency, even though he did not do so in the first.

The vice president spoke at the meeting on Wednesday Mike Pence summarized the campaign and its problem in finding a suitable slogan:

“Let’s make America great again – again,” he said.

Trump himself has been asked several times recently about his goals for the second presidency. Few responses have been received.

“I guess I would be pretty similar,” he told the New York Times in an interview on wednesday.

As his supporters shout: four more years.