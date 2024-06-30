Correspondent Analysis | The shock of Joe Biden’s appearance is not abating and the pressure is increasing – Is the president going to step aside?

Correspondent’s analysis|Pressure is really being created to replace Biden, but the Democrats don’t have anyone who can lead it anywhere but from the ditch to the source, writes Elina Väntönen, HS’s Washington correspondent.

New York

What could translate the president Joe Biden my head?

What could make him give up his further dreams in the position he sought for so long?

The debate about the future of Biden, who failed miserably in the first presidential debate, is heating up. Now we are really creating pressure to change the candidate.

Major donors hesitated and the Democrats are fighting on a wide front with exceptional openness. The mistrust and dissatisfaction bubbling under the surface has come to the surface with force.

Known liberal media such as The New York Times, The New Yorker and The Atlantic have not only covered the issue, but have taken a stand themselves with editorials and profile editors: It would be time for Biden, 81, to step aside.

This is what the president has to do until the November elections and when he wins them. Worry and criticism about age will not end.

Is he going to push forward, even by force?

Ball now Biden himself has.

In theory, the Democrats could still get behind someone else at the August caucus, but that would be a difficult road. In practice, some kind of systematic resistance movement would be needed to oust the sitting president from the candidacy.

Maybe that could happen if the big donors stopped or if Biden “froze” in the middle of another important appearance. In any case, it is more likely that Biden would suspend his election campaign of his own accord.

It would be a difficult place, of course. No one wants to give up the nomination they have already earned, especially after a tough review and against their will.

On the other hand, it has been estimated that Joe Biden, if anyone, could have the backbone to do so.

If the president really believed that extradition would be a favor to the United States, he could swallow his pride and step aside.

Former President Barack Obama has remained in support of Joe Biden. “Bad debate nights happen, as I well know,” he wrote.

Here the problem in the scenario is that Biden can still think he is on the cause of the country.

Even when he announced that he was running for another term, he justified that he was the best hope of the Republicans Donald Trump’s to stop. The situation in itself has not changed: the Democrats have no one who can lead the party anywhere but from the ditch to the well.

If Biden were to step aside, a very unpopular vice president could take his place Terrible Harris.

He would be the most natural choice for his position. In addition, it would be difficult for the Democratic Party to ignore the first non-white and female vice president.

A lot has been said about the governor of California, for example From Gavin Newsom and of the Governor of Michigan From Gretchen Whitmer, but they could end up at the bottom of the pecking order. (And at least some, if quite old, surveys by they too would lose to Trump in a duel, even more clearly than Harris.)

In any case, the confusion within the party would take time away from what is essential: damming Trump.

“ “If Biden loses, history will judge him harshly.”

Multi the democrat voter is now wondering how this actually ended up.

Because it wasn’t supposed to go like this. When Biden set out to challenge Trump in the 2020 election, he talked about himself as an interim president and hinted that he would step aside after one term.

American Associate Professor of Political History Justin Vaughn recently told HS that if Biden had stayed as planned, he would have had the chance to become one of the great presidents in history.

Now, however, he is taking a gamble that will ultimately jeopardize what he will be remembered for.

“If Biden loses, history will judge him harshly. That would mean his ego has had a huge impact on the future of America.”

Joe Biden stepped out of Air Force One with his wife Jill Biden on Saturday.

Few to know if Biden is even seriously considering giving up the candidacy.

The president’s inner circle is known to be small: he is said to listen to his wife, sister and a few of his closest aides in the most important decisions.

The arrangement has begun to frustrate some Democrats.

“This is no longer about Joe Biden’s family or his feelings,” told Axios news media anonymously spoke an advisor who repeatedly deals with the presidential office. “This is about our country. There is a fucking disaster at hand that needs to be addressed.”

The uproar of newspapers, researchers and the party elite is of course one thing. Ordinary Americans will decide.

There is still no comprehensive survey on whether commotion in debate is ultimately reflected in support. Biden’s quiet general tone may have frightened many, but Trump’s presentation did not necessarily appeal to new, independent voters.

So the campaign team can hope that they got away with a scare and the American people still forget what they saw.

But poor debate is not the Democrats’ biggest problem.

Four years ago, Biden led Trump by almost ten percentage points in the mid-summer opinion polls.

Now Trump leads the national approval polls average and led even before the argument, albeit quite accurately.

Trump is more popular than Biden in decisive swing states. He is trusted more in financial matters and even as a defender of democracy.

Even if the fumbling of the elderly Biden is forgiven, it is still not enough to win the election.