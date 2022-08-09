Correspondent Analysis | The FBI conducted an extraordinary search of Trump’s home, and it will have serious consequences

In any case, compelling reasons are needed for a home search, writes Elina Väntönen, HS’s Washington correspondent.

Federal On Monday, the FBI searched the home of the former president of the United States Donald Trump’s to a luxurious mansion in Florida.

It was an extraordinary act, which will have serious consequences in any case – regardless of what the police actually found.

Historian and journalist Garrett Graff evaluate, that it is one of the most significant and politically explosive actions ever undertaken by the US Department of Justice and the FBI. Politico by law enforcers have never targeted a former president so aggressively.

And it sounds bad: the former president’s home was searched because the judge considered it likely that evidence of criminal activity could be found there.

Experts ponder the race, whether anything like it has ever even happened before in American history. It is also telling that it took time to find out which of all the degrees aimed at Trump is actually related to the home search.

Why did this happen now and what will follow from this?

Trump’s during the presidency, Mar-a-Lago was an important place. There he endured, among others, the president of China Xi Jinping and the Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe. The decision about the missile attack on Syria was made in the situation room built in the mansion.

Mar-a-Lago has remained an important base for Trump even after he lost the presidential election For Joe Biden in 2020. There, Trump has met politicians who crave his popularity and organized fundraising events.

And there he took at least 15 boxes full of documents from the White House, some of which were classified as secret. National Archives got took possession of the boxes in January and later asked the Ministry of Justice to look into the matter.

It is unclear what the documents contain. It has been speculated whether they could contain sensitive information about, for example, Trump’s communication with the leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un with.

These documents are obviously at the heart of the home search anyway.

The Department of Justice reportedly has two active investigations into Trump, one related to the Capitol riot and the other to the handling of classified documents. Monday’s operation is believed to be related to the latter.

The FBI and Justice Department probably want to know why Trump took these particular 15 boxes out of the White House with him. By some estimates by The FBI wanted to find out where the documents were kept and made sure nothing was left behind.

All right is that the home search required strong grounds. To get the warrant, the FBI had to convince a judge of probable cause to suspect a crime and the possibility of finding evidence at Mar-a-Lago.

The issue is politically sensitive and the stakes are high, so there is no room for mistakes when it comes to protocol. Presumably, the FBI and the Department of Justice really believed that something significant would come out of the operation.

The search alone prompted Trump’s most ardent supporters to flock outside Mar-a-Lago to show their support for the former president.

“We all know what you’re doing, DOJ [oikeusministeriö]. You are trying to develop some kind of indictment so that Trump can’t run for president again”, rushed to the mansion JD Kennon said in an interview with the news channel Fox.

Trump made the most of the search. He published statement, in which he stated that his “beautiful home” was “surrounded and occupied by a large FBI force.” He called the operation “a raid that was neither necessary nor appropriate” and said the United States was corrupt on a scale never seen before. He also hinted that the operation was politically motivated. (The White House is saidthat he was not aware of the operation.)

Trump quickly turned the embarrassing situation into one that he knows will inflame his supporters. He once again got to bask in the public eye as a man who is being unfairly chased. Looking at it this way, the operation may even turn in Trump’s favor, depending of course on the results of the search.

Many key Republicans—for example, the governor of Florida Ron DeSantis and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy – immediately rushed to Trump’s support, demanding an explanation.

They largely defended Trump as blind: It’s not clear what prompted the FBI to conduct the search or what it was looking for. It is not clear what the documents taken from the White House contain. It’s not clear how close Trump actually is to criminal charges.

It says a lot about the kind of power Trump still has in his party.

He has not announced his presidential candidacy, but the autumn congressional elections will give a taste of how far his popularity will go. Based on the primaries, Trump is clearly not a kingmaker, but the candidates he supports have also suffered losses.

If Trump decides to seek the presidency in the 2024 election, the campaign will likely be based on the claim of a stolen presidential election in 2020. That in itself is a huge challenge to American democracy.

But could the house search reveal something that would prevent Trump from running for the presidency?

According to the law, it is a crime to intentionally and illegally hide, delete, destroy, falsify or destroy government documents. If you are convicted of this crime, you may lose the right to hold public office.

Jurists have already speculated whether Trump could therefore be ineligible for the presidency if he receives the sentence. of The New York Times by however, many are of the opinion that the eligibility to be president is defined in the constitution, and the criminal law has no possibility to intervene in such matters.

So at least it can’t be considered clear in any way that Trump could be prevented from pursuing a further term. In the same way, the investigations into the Capitol riot have not, at least so far, produced any revelations that would inevitably be an obstacle to Trump’s presidential aspirations.

Now Trump should be able to take advantage of the investigation momentum to activate and lift the spirits of Republicans. It could help the party to victory in the fall congressional elections and Trump to return to the presidency in the fall 2024 elections.

A sitting president cannot be prosecuted.

Correction 9.8. 5:48 p.m.: Kevin McCarthy is the minority leader of the House, not the Senate.