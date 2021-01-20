Correspondent analysis “Not every disagreement should be the cause of a full war” – Joe Biden spoke of unity, which will have an exceptional value in 2021

At Biden’s inauguration, the obvious also suddenly had value, writes HS-Washington correspondent Anna-Sofia Berner.

Washington

Invited guests facial masks. U.S. flags fluttered in place of the crowds. The resigning president was absent.

So changed power in the United States, the virus and Donald Trumpin in the shade. President Joe Biden swore an oath of office in front of Congress in the same spot where the savage crowd incited by Trump exactly two weeks ago had demanded the annulment of the election result.