Support for anti-Russian sanctions is weakening in the territory of the former GDR, right-wing populists and vaccine critics are stirring up anger against the government.

Berlin

On video a hood is pulled over the man’s head, his hands are tied and he is forced into a car. It is a video calling for a demonstration, and the hooded man is played by the German Minister of Economy and Climate Robert Habeck.

The video was shared on social media by a far-right protest group based in the state of Saxony a week ago. Small demonstrations against the rising cost of energy have been organized for quite some time.

A voice on the video said that Habeck has been sentenced to the stake for 16 weeks because of the sanctions policy. Germany’s federal economy ministry demanded Facebook remove the video and said it was exploring the possibility of legal action against the video’s publishers.

The video threatening the minister is just one example of the anger, which is estimated to be growing, and which is now being stirred up in Germany against the decision-makers due to the increase in gas prices.

Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser has warned that threatening other people during protests about the rise in gas prices will be strongly condemned.

On Monday, Habeck held an information session for consumers about gas surcharges coming in October. He began his speech by describing Germany’s economic model as “failed” because it is largely based on dependence on Russia. “There’s no going back to that,” he emphasized.

“Furthermore, there is dependence on a president who despises international law and liberal democracy, whose values ​​he has declared his enemy,” Habeck said.

It was clearly conveyed that when he speaks to the Germans, he is also speaking to the President of Russia Vladimir Putin for those who understand the war he started.

The Minister of Economy and Climate, Robert Habeck, gave a statement to the media on Monday about the increase in consumers’ gas bills.

The gas the price crisis, inflation and the looming energy shortage have been used in Germany by the same vocal citizens who have organized violent demonstrations against corona measures and coronavirus vaccines in recent years.

The same spirit exists in Austria. A study by the University of Vienna found that there is a clear difference between the unvaccinated and the vaccinated, when it comes to opinions about the guilt of the war of aggression started by Russia in Ukraine.

Among the vaccinated, 88 percent believed that Russia was to blame for the war, 62 percent of the non-vaccinated. Even half of the unvaccinated considered Ukraine guilty. More than 60 percent of the non-vaccinated considered the military alliance NATO or the United States to be responsible for the war.

The attack against the democratically elected government, which intensified during the coronavirus pandemic, therefore continues in Central Europe – the subject of dissatisfaction just changes.

Russia restricts gas imports to Germany, citing technical problems. However, the real reason for gas scarcity and high prices is political. Russia is trying to break up the escape front targeting itself by making living in Germany expensive and also cold when winter comes.

Not all Germans are immune to Russian tactics. The right-wing populist AfD demands the immediate commissioning of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in order to guarantee the continued availability of cheap gas in Germany.

The implementation of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline was canceled as part of the sanctions against Russia, but the AfD wants to turn its attention from Ukraine to the Germans’ own situation.

In addition to the AfD and part of the left, the prime minister of the state of Saxony also represents the large Christian Democratic party Michael Kretschmer speaks in a tone that understands Russia.

Kretschmer has proposed an effort to “freeze” Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine. However, the idea is on the sidelines, as it would mean concessions to Russia and overriding the will of the Ukrainian people.

Support for anti-Russian sanctions is estimated to weaken the most in the states of the former GDR, such as Saxony.

Germany’s the filling rate of gas storages is now 74.39 percent, which means that Germany is not running out of gas acutely.

Saving gas can still be seen in many ways even now, especially with the arrival of autumn. Even private swimming pools may not be heated. The temperature of public buildings must not be heated above 19 degrees.

An additional challenge to save on heating is the poor condition of the buildings, at least in Berlin, where the schoolchildren have been sitting in their classrooms in woolen coats even now in winter.

On Monday, it became clear what proportion consumers will have to pay for the more expensive gas starting in October. The amount is 2.419 cents per kilowatt hour. The surcharge is in use until April 2024.

According to the estimate, it means an additional bill of around 500 euros annually for a family of four, calculated with an annual consumption of 20,000 kilowatt hours.

According to Habeck, the alternative to an additional bill for citizens would have been the collapse of the German energy market.

With this information, the additional bill for German consumers is lower than the worst estimates have suggested. The government has promised additional subsidies for low-income earners.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has taken the words of the football team FC Liverpool’s support song to repeat: You never walk alone.

Despite Scholz’s promise, it is clear that dissatisfaction towards the government grows as the difficulties continue. At the end of August, fuel prices can also be expected to rise in Germany, when the tax reduction provided for the summer months ends.