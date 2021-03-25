Correspondent analysis Having held his first press conference, Biden doesn’t want headlines but history

Joe Biden was elected president as a compromise, but in the United States, many predict that he will already be a historic president, writes HS U.S. correspondent Anna-Sofia Berner.

Washington

The United States president Joe Biden answered questions from reporters for an hour on Thursday night. No one shouted, no one was insulted. Little news was heard.

Biden’s press conference was another step back to normal. Biden has begun his presidency so modestly that the date of the press conference was a scandal. Biden had time to be president for more than two months before the first official press conference. The procrastination led reporters and Republicans to accuse him of hiding.

Most Americans barely notice the briefing or lack thereof. They are pleased to no longer wake up every day to the news of the president’s sayings.

For years, Trump dominated all media space. In comparison, everything feels like silence.

For decades policy-maker Biden is known for getting frogs out of his mouth. However, little has been heard during the election campaign and now as President. The rumbles have been kept under control by a strict line of communication.

In their absence, Biden’s compuration on the stairs of the plane and the dogs that moved to the White House have made headlines.

Biden doesn’t seem to miss the headlines. He doesn’t grab hot talk topics but drums his own message about beating the pandemic and helping ordinary people to his feet.

It was also seen at a press conference on Thursday. In his answers, Biden was constantly returning to jobs, recovery and infrastructure. In places, the answers were, as is typical of him, long and confusing.

From the apparent despite the silence, Biden has begun his presidency spectacularly – not by speech but by politics.

The historic crisis caused by the pandemic has also created historic opportunities. The first step was a huge economic recovery package, but its effects are temporary.

Next week, Biden is expected to introduce two major bills. The other would bring huge amounts of money to infrastructure and the fight against climate change. The other is, for example, education and poverty reduction.

There are such radical proposals in the United States as extending public early childhood education to all three- and four-year-olds, and two years of free education after high school.

Historian specializing in presidents Michael Beschloss recently compared the Axios news site in an interview Biden to two prominent presidents: Franklin D. Roosevelt and To Lyndon B. Johnson. Both increased the role of the state in the economy and both left a deep mark on American society.

According to Beschloss, Biden has a similar opportunity to change the country in a short time.

Such parables, of course, fit the new president. According to Axios, Biden himself had invited a number of historians to the White House to discuss Roosevelt, Johnson, and the presidential power. According to site sources, Biden is particularly pleased that some like him already as a bolder president than Barack Obama.

Biden was Obama’s vice president for eight years. A columnist for The New York Times Maureen Dowd reminded this week of how Biden was often treated inside the White House as a nonsense, roaring uncle.

Obama was a historic president admired around the world. Biden is a compromise that no one has been very excited about.

But a lot has happened since Obama. Democrats now think that Obama used to be too cautious and let the party’s big 2008 election victory drain.

Biden, on the other hand, speaks of unity, but seems willing to act even without Republican support. Time and time again, his position on the Senate’s braking debate, which currently allows Republicans to block almost any law reform, was shed at the press conference.

Democrats on the left – and Obama – are in favor of ending the braking debate. Biden still pledges his position. That makes political sense at the moment.

But what if the Republicans stop Biden’s reforms? That’s when we see how hard Biden wants to leave his mark on history.

Probably pretty hard. Otherwise, he would not have aimed for decades as President of the United States.