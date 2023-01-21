Correspondent Analysis | Germany whips itself after Ramstein meeting – “History is looking at us, and Germany has failed”

On Sunday, Olaf Scholz and Emmanuel Macron will celebrate the burial of the archenemies of Germany and France. They should take more responsibility for the time Europe is living in now, writes HS Berlin correspondent Hanna Mahlamäki.

in Germany started a loud self-flagellation on Friday when it became clear that Germany did not make a decision on the export of Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine at the Ramstein meeting, where the West agreed on its arms aid packages to Ukraine.

Criticism is aimed at the Chancellor to Olaf Scholz.

Germany’s Chairman of the Defense Committee of the Bundestag Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann didn’t mince his words. He said in an interview with the ZDF channel that Scholz should explain why Germany is not responding to the allies’ proposals.

“This communication is a disaster. If the chancellor doesn’t [Leopardien vientiä] want, he has to explain. He has to explain it to us, he has to explain it to the people and above all to the Ukrainians. This is disgraceful,” Strack-Zimmerman said.

German permission is needed to export leopards, and many of Germany’s allied countries have expressed their desire to export them to Ukraine. Ukraine would need them in its attempt to take back the territories occupied by Russia.

Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius said he believes there will be a decision soon, but he doesn’t know what it will be.

The social democrats of Pistorius and Scholz have emphasized this week as well that Germany must not become a “party to the war”.

According to Strack-Zimmermann, the idea that the war would escalate because of the Leopards is not sustainable. After all, Germany has already exported or is about to export to Ukraine, among other things, tank howitzers and assault tanks equipped with cannons.

“History is looking at us,” said the US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Friday at Ramstein. When asked if Germany is doing enough, he replied that Germany has done a lot but everyone could do more.

In the language of diplomacy, Austin could not have criticized Germany much more directly. Strack-Zimmermann continued the sentence: “History is looking at us, and Germany has unfortunately failed.”

Olaf Scholz and Emmanuel Macron at a lunch meeting at the Élysée Palace in October 2022.

Now the eye turns to Paris next, where Scholz will represent the French president on Sunday Emmanuel Macron with the 60th anniversary of the Élysée Agreement.

Scholz marches the entire German government to the French capital to hold bilateral talks with their French counterparts. As the climax of the day, both heads of state will give their speeches in front of the Sorbonne University.

The Élysée Treaty sealing the friendship between Germany and France was signed by the President Charles de Gaulle and the Chancellor Konrad Adenauer At the Élysée Palace on January 22, 1963.

It had been 18 years since the end of World War II, and the treaty ended the generations-long feud between Germany and France that had killed millions of people in Europe.

It’s hard to imagine in today’s Europe, but it was a big step for countries even at that time.

The rapprochement between Germany and France fueled the European integration process that had begun with the Treaty of Rome and the establishment of the European Economic Community in 1957.

French and German cooperation has not been seamless during the Ukrainian war. In the beginning of January they announced on consecutive days on new exports of armored vehicles to Ukraine.

In Germany, it was seen as a worrying sign of the lack of cooperation. Now Scholz and Macron have a place on the screen.

Without the integration achieved under the leadership of their predecessors, initiated by Germany and France, Europe would look very different now. What will it look like in their time – and in their wake?

The United States is playing a bigger role in the defense of Ukraine and also Europe than it needs to be. The eye of history will follow Scholz and Macron on Sunday: They should more firmly take responsibility for the time in which Europe lives now.