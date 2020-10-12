Correspondent analysis Few would have guessed, but a Brexit deal might emerge anyway: Now an important week kicks off

Representatives from Britain and the European Union are now negotiating closely. A compromise is being sought, in particular, on fishing.

Brussels

First budding optimism was observed in Britain. The diplomats following the trade agreement negotiations seemed surprisingly positive. Then the same belonged on this side of the Channel.

“The mood has changed,” the Irish prime minister confirmed Miceál Martin on Thursday.

What does this mean now? Isn’t it just the Brexit deal that is being born after all?