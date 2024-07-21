Correspondent Analysis | Everyone turned their backs, and Biden was left with no other choice – the Democrats are now facing the unknown

Correspondent’s analysis|The bitter solution saved Biden’s political legacy, writes HS Washington correspondent Elina Väntönen.

President of the United States Joe Biden tried until the last to hold on to his candidacy for the next season, but in the end the alley run came to an end.

The downward spiral began on June 27, when Biden appeared in front of tens of millions of Americans in a televised debate between the Republican Donald Trump against.

That’s when it became apparent that the 81-year-old president is not the same. Biden’s interrupted train of thought and groping nature raised concerns about how he would be able to function in office for another four years.

Biden continued campaigning diligently, but what was seen could not be unseen. In the end, everyone turned their backs: their own party, the financiers, the Americans.

Decision is historical.

Never before has a sitting president stepped aside at such a late stage, nor has such a humiliating smokescreen operation been witnessed.

When even the assassination attempt against Trump did not stop the debate around Biden, the mistrust of the leading Democrats grew too great.

It seemed simply impossible that Biden could lead his party to victory in the election. The backers ran out.

During the past few days, Biden has been described as becoming increasingly isolated. He also seemed to be frustrated with his close circle of assistants, who started leaking to the media.

It is telling that Biden told his aides about the resignation decision obviously just a minute before he announced it publicly.

However, the bitter solution saved Biden’s political legacy. Now he will go down in history as a selfless leader who finally put his ambition aside – not the other way around.

Democrats are now under severe time pressure.

The Democratic convention, where Biden was supposed to be officially nominated, will begin in Chicago on August 19. So they have less than a month to nominate another candidate.

Vice President Biden himself expressed his support Terrible for Harriswhich is the most logical and also the most likely option due to its position.

The president’s public show of support matters, and there are other reasons for Harris’ election.

1. He is succeeded in opinion polls the best in a duel against Donald Trump.

2. He is the most famous of the names presented (if repeatedly refused but persistently revolving in speculation Michelle Obama does not count).

3. She’s a non-white woman, which makes it hard for Democrats to ignore her.

4. It has been widely interpreted that he could get easy access to Biden’s campaign funding.

5. The party would immediately be able to focus its efforts on defeating Trump.

Harris’s the biggest stumbling block is that he is quite unpopular and would lose to Trump based on the polls.

The second problem is more difficult to overcome. As a black taxi driver put it succinctly to me a couple of weeks ago: The United States is not “in the world” ready for a black female president. (Harris is half black and half South Asian by ethnicity.)

This won’t come up at the Democratic caucus, but it could be a matter of fate in the November elections.

On the other hand, Harris has never really been tested in this particular position: as a presidential candidate. It is impossible to know how the American people will react when they actually get to evaluate Harris’ suitability for the presidency of the United States.

Of course, the same applies to other top names.

Noteworthy is that several Democratic politicians have spoken in favor of an open selection process.

That would mean a party meeting, where around 4,000 delegates would vote for the candidate of their choice according to their conscience.

One of the arguments of those pushing this option is that in this already exceptional and torn situation, it shouldn’t matter what “should” be done.

The Democrats have already gone into the woods once by choosing a candidate who “should” be chosen – Joe Biden was the most natural choice as a sitting president. Now the candidate with the best chance of winning should be chosen.

Is that Harris? Not necessarily.