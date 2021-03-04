In particular, the Chinese People’s Congress is now expected to be informed of what the Communist Party has decided on Hong Kong.

Every the world’s news media reports that the Chinese People’s Congress will begin on Friday. Much of the Western media stuff directly says that a week-long meeting is a rubber stamp. That is, it has no power.

Why, then, is he so enthusiastic about such a powerless gathering?

Reason enthusiasm, then, is not that the People’s Congress really decides things or promises exciting votes.

Yes, the People’s Congress passes laws and adopts big political guidelines for its country, but in practice, the decisions come when it is given to it. China is led by the Communist Party, and the party largely decides in its own bodies and behind the scenes what the People’s Congress, or rubber stamp, will then approve.

Namely, there are two lines of decision-making in China: the one where decisions are made, that is, the bodies of the party, and the one where it is played that decisions are made, that is, state bodies. This dual model works from the local level to the national level.

An additional difficulty for a foreigner to understand the pattern is that the party has extended its tentacles to the state administration.

For example, China’s top leader Xi Jinping is President of the State of China and Secretary-General of the Communist Party of China. Of these, the latter title is much more significant. It is funny, though understandable, that he is often dubbed in the Western media precisely as the president of China.

However, the National Congress is important to the Chinese leadership. It makes China look like the people have real power over decisions.

The meeting of the Consultative People’s Conference began in Beijing as early as Thursday. This meeting, which conveys the aspirations of the people, has even less decision-making power than the People’s Congress. Together, these two meetings are called “Two Meetings”.­

The members of the National Congress are elected in the provincial congresses, to which the members in the local congresses are elected. Local elections are held to fill local congresses – but in practice only candidates approved by the Communist Party are nominated.

Reason nor is it enthusiastic about a meeting of the People’s Congress that its decisions are often surprising. Many of the issues it deals with have already been outlined in the past or reforms have been put on hold for a long time.

The People’s Congress, for example, formally decides on an important five-year plan. Already in the autumn, the Central Committee of the Communist Party outlined the main issues of the plan at its meeting. Many of the issues highlighted in it, such as increasing high-tech know-how and domestic consumption and services, have been the country’s goal for years.

Future decisions will also leak in advance – perhaps intentionally – into the media. Now, for example, it is predicted that the People’s Congress will deal more strictly electoral system to Hong Kong. In this way, China would further tighten its grip on Hong Kong.

China for the following experts, the National Congress, despite its rampage, is a milestone year.

After the National Congress, the more precise content of many new laws and plans will be known. This year, in addition to the decisions related to Hong Kong, we will listen carefully to, for example, what is being recorded about the country’s 2035 goals.

What are the emphases in the speeches of the country’s leaders? What about the United States, its neighborhoods, and the rest of the world? How are CO2 reductions implemented?

How confident does China sound about its post-pandemic economy? How big is the official defense budget? Will there be a much-needed pension reform and will birth rate regulation be further relaxed?

For the Communist for the party and the country’s leader Xi Jinping, this People’s Congress is particularly important because the party is celebrating its 100th anniversary. In China, such milestones are taken seriously, and this year’s events should be more exemplary than usual from the party’s perspective.

Therefore, more vigorous than normal decisions may emerge from the meeting this year.

So behind the scenes of the People’s Congress is a great moment to interpret what the Chinese Communist Party wants and intends in China and the world.

The meeting is particularly important for Chinese citizens, as they hear exactly what kind of changes and plans are being made that affect their lives.