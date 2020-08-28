Correspondent analysis China and Belarus are “iron brothers” who also make missiles together – Can China’s support solve the electoral fraud crisis?

August On the evening of the 9th Alexander Lukashenko the phone was, at least figuratively, strangely quiet. No one congratulated, although Lukashenko was reportedly winning the presidential election in Belarus by 80 percent.

No EU leader congratulated Mr Lukashenko on the election victory on the grounds that the election victory was apparently falsified. But even the President of Russia Vladimir Putin did not rush to call Lukashenko.

Lukashenko still was not left alone.

The next day, Lukashenko was the first to be called by the Chinese president Xi Jinping and warmly congratulated Mr Lukashenko on his election victory “on his own behalf, on behalf of the Chinese Government and the Chinese people”.

Only after Xin did Putin get on the line. There were some other congratulators, such as from Kazakhstan.

What means that Lukashenko, who is dictatorially ruling Belarus, receives spectacular support from China? Can it be relevant to the progress of the crisis?

Xi and Lukashenko call often. In June, Xi described in their call Belarus and China as “iron brothers” with a deep and “uniquely strong” relationship.

Despite Xin’s beautiful words, the depth of the relationship should not be exaggerated. At least the electoral fraud crisis will not be resolved by China in one direction or another.

“The relationship gives [Lukašenkalle] room to maneuver, ”says the program director of the Foreign Policy Institute Arkady Moshes.

Minsk is inaccessible to Russia, which would like to crush Belarus more and more. Lukashenko is working against it.

Lukashenko’s basic pattern is to play off Europe and Russia, but Lukashenko can never count on European support. Europe promises support, but will soon tighten sanctions. “This is cyclical in nature,” Moshes says.

That is why Lukashenko eagerly jumped on the sled when China began to borrow in the early 2010s and all over the world.

At the same time, China is also striking a wedge between Russia and Belarus, even though they currently have the same goal, to keep Lukashenko in power. Researcher Arkady Moshes says unconfirmed allegations that China has made it clear to Russia that Belarus must remain independent.

Iron brothers relations are, of course, strengthened by money. China has lent Belarus some € 450 million, which it has spent According to the Jamestown think tank mainly to reduce its Western debts.

450 million is a lot of money, but not as much as it sounds. In the years following the collapse of the Soviet Union, the Belarusian economy was completely dependent on Russia. Russia remains by far Belarus’s most important economic partner.

“China is nowhere near coming,” Moshes says. After Russia, the largest trading partners are the EU, neighboring Ukraine and only then China.

China has not poured free money on Belarus either, but has granted large loans.

China is much more important for Belarus than vice versa. But not Beijing Minsk for fun loans. Located right in the armpits of Europe, Belarus is a place for China – not unique, but very good.

China and Belarus have built a huge technology and industrial park called Great Stone Park near Minsk Airport. Belarus has pledged about $ 500 million and China $ 1.5 billion in investment in the park.

Belarus and China have built a technology and industrial park called Great Stone Park near Minsk Airport, with billions in investment planned.

Among other things, Huawei operates in the park, and China has tested its 5G network technology there. If Europe becomes protectionist, China may have great joy at the Minsk Industrial Park, where it can continue to produce virtually duty-free. Even if Europe builds customs walls, the Eurasian Economic Union market of 185 million is next door.

Routes from China to the west are also always uncertain, especially when a large proportion of routes pass through Russia. This is how China diversifies its risk. It does not want to lose the bridgehead in which it has invested money and prestige.

“Belarus is also a place where China can test its soft use of power,” Moshes says. Moshes explains how, at Minsk Airport, for example, a few years ago, signage was changed to Russian, English and Chinese – but not Belarusian.

China and Belarus are also cooperating militarily. The new medium-range Polonez missiles in Belarus have been made with Chinese assistance. Belarus has already traded them.

This should not be overemphasised either, as the vast majority of Belarus’s armaments will, of course, come from Russia.

“The relationship is important above all symbolically,” Arkady Moshes.

When moving on from dollar coffins and medium-range missiles to symbolism, there is a need to change the methods of interpretation. A obscure poet, an academic Paavo Haavikko once asked the question: When a nation gains power, then who gets it?

It is worth asking a aspen question: when a relationship is symbolically significant, is it significant?

The answer is probably that if the other party in the relationship is a nuclear-weapon state with a population of 1.4 billion and a permanent member of the UN Security Council, the symbolic is quite significant.

The official congratulations are a strong diplomatic message, Arkady Moshes recalls. It tells the whole world that Lukashenko is not alone. Supported by China’s 1.4 billion people and President Xi Jinping himself.

This must be taken into account, for example, by the EU when considering responses to the crisis in Belarus.

If, for example, the situation in Belarus were to advance to the UN Security Council, China and Russia would certainly exercise their veto or abstain, Moshes ponders. Of course, the situation is completely hypothetical – partly because China has stated its support for Lukashenko.

China has not commented on the situation in Belarus since the congratulatory message. Would it be possible for China to interfere in the situation in some way?

“It doesn’t have to, because Russia does all the work,” Moshes says.

There will always be Russia between China and Belarus, and not just symbolically.

“China can only monitor the situation and perhaps provide some kind of financial assistance. It has no need for open intervention. “