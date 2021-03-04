What have musicians and actors been doing for almost a year of closing all performance venues? This report by Olivier Sibille, Mathieu Dreujou, Julie Martin and Michel Pignard gives the floor to some of them. At the Grand Point Virgule theater in Paris, an improvisation show is offered online, performed live in front of cameras and an empty room. At home, the spectators, who have paid 12 euros for their seat, follow the evening on their computer screen. The small troop, with the director Christophe Delort, totaled 900 registrations that evening, while the room only had 450 seats. But, if the shows are daily in normal times, they take place about twice a month, via the Internet. The important thing is to keep in touch. Even if, everyone recognizes it, it is missing “An essential point, the interaction with the public”.

Small “concerts at home”

The singer Jean-Louis Aubert, godfather of the Victoires de la musique 2021, found himself “Alone with (his) guitars” in his house in the countryside. So, by the magic of his cell phone, he organized small “Concerts at home” free and which generated some evenings up to 10,000 connections. “At times, I’m the least alone in the world and maybe, for those who look at me, it’s the same”, he said. He is also working on a show that will be given live on the Net on April 12, visual effects guaranteed, but which will be paying.

The young pianist Francois Moschetta applies “At least four hours a day” on his instrument, protected by blankets and cushions in order to “Disturb the neighbors as little as possible”. He too launches out on the Internet hoping “To change the way young audiences look at classical music”. This is also what the Talweg trio, used to rooms with 1,000 or 2,000 seats. Tonight, they sold 170 digital seats. This will allow the payment of interpreters and technicians. “You know,” said one of them, “when an artist is not playing, he is not resting, he is consumed …”

