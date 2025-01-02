It will postpone any new addition to the staff until 2026 to know the real needs of its new structure





The plan to save Correos signed ‘in extremis’ by the union majority on the last day of the year, as ABC announced, will start by lightening staff costs. The basic document signed by the company with CC.OO., UGT and CSIF -is…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only