The vast majority (93%) of the Correos union representation endorsed this Tuesday the framework agreement presented by the management of the postal company and pre-agreed on December 31, which entails measures such as the reduction of the working day to a maximum of 35 hours a week in exchange for carrying out a departure plan for civil servants and labor personnel.

The great novelty of the agreement reached this Monday, which will have to be reflected in the company’s fourth collective agreement, is the approval of the plan so that some 3,000 company officials (out of a total of 47,000 employees) can benefit from the exit plan incentives proposed by Pedro Saura and blessed by Moncloa.

Thus, the system of Incentivized Voluntary Leave of Absence will be improved and will facilitate the mobility of civil servants to other ministries or departments with an improvement in their economic conditions, to in return provide entry to new personnel to rejuvenate the workforce. This agreement must be approved before March 15.

To carry out this exit plan, The Government will allocate up to 1,000 million euros to execute this agreementwhich contemplates early retirements and incentivized discharges; as well as compliance with the future collective agreement, which will be reflected in the hiring of new employees, in order to reduce the average age and provide service in other time slots and business niches.

The document signed this Tuesday is, in reality, an endorsement of what was agreed on December 31, the day on which the maximum deadline given by Saura to agree on the basic lines of its rescue plan for the postal company was met. These will be negotiated between the company and unions during the coming months, until October 1 at most. The plan has been endorsed by CCOO (40% representation), UGT (17%), CSIF (16%) and Sindicato Libre (13%), while CGT (7%) has rejected it and has not attended its signature. .

In addition to the exit plan, the agreement contemplates the application of the working day of 35 hours a week in public companies, without affecting salaries. Correos will thus follow in the footsteps of other companies such as Renfe or Adif, where this measure agreed between the Government and the majority unions (CCOO and UGT) has already been approved in 2023.

It has also been agreed salary incentive planboth general and specific, which will be added to future salary increases; and a plan to promote professional careers to encourage progression within the company, which includes an economic revaluation of the different positions.

The financial rescue of Correos, which was approved by Moncloa at the end of December, contemplates a investment of 4,000 million euros in the company during the next four years, of which 2,000 million will be used to finance the so-called Universal Postal Service and the recently incorporated Services of General Economic Interest (SIEG), which contemplate providing financial and administrative procedures to all citizens, especially destined to depopulated areas.

Others 1,000 million will be dedicated to executing the new strategic plan designed by Saura, which includes ideas such as the execution of new investments to update the company’s technology, and its progressive adaptation to increase the parcel business share, trying to avoid its excessive dependence on the postal business. The remaining billion is allocated to the exit plan and the new agreement.