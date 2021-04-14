Carts for Postmen. EFE

The Correos Group recorded a consolidated result of 4.7 million euros during the first quarter of 2021 compared to the losses of 30.3 million that were recorded in the same period of 2020, as reported by the company this Wednesday. In this way, it returns to the positive path after the previous “complex” year during which the pandemic accelerated the collapse of the postcard, which accounts for 65% of Correos’ income, with a drop of 560 million letters less than in 2019 .

MORE INFORMATION

These figures confirm, according to the group, the good evolution of operating results, supported by growth in operating income of 12.5% ​​and growth in operating expenses of 3.2%. “This is the result of the effort and strategy implemented to adapt the company’s business model to the new situation, adjusting production costs and increasing revenues due to the new pricing policy.”

Total revenue for the first quarter of 2021 Correos exceeded 603 million euros, with a gross operating profit (Ebitda) of 20.5 million euros compared to losses of 28.5 million obtained in the same period of the year. previous. Likewise, the turnover increased by 15% compared to the first quarter of 2020, reaching 574.5 million euros, recovering and exceeding figures prior to the covid.

Parcels continue to be one of the driving forces behind the improvement of Post accounts, with an increase in revenue of 38%, exceeding the 70 million packages sent in the first three months of the year, 25% more than in the first quarter of 2020. In this sense, the result of Correos Express stands out, which sees a 33% increase in the net turnover, which confirms the upward trend that the subsidiary has been experiencing since 2019. However, despite the The positive results of this first quarter, the Post Office Annual Operating Plan for 2021 continues to offer losses of 70 million euros during this year 2021.

The lever of internationalization

One of the keys to the positive behavior of the company has been the consolidation of its commitment to the international logistics market and the diversification of the business. Correos has been able to take advantage of the growth situation of the sector, boosted by the boom in electronic commerce, thanks to its presence in Portugal or China, where the companies created in 2019 have also obtained positive results this quarter.

One of the main objectives of the company continues to be to create a logistics hub that unites Asia, Europe and Latin America, considering internationalization “as a fundamental lever for the future of Correos and the recovery of the Spanish economy.”

On the other hand, the investments of the Correos Group committed in the first quarter of the year amounted to 57.2 million euros, 44.4% compared to the budget for the entire year 2021. The main investment commitments are in adaptation and reform of Offices and Treatment Centers and in the acquisition of parcel sorting machines aimed at increasing installed capacities.