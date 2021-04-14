The public company Correos returned to profits in 2021 after the postal crash suffered last year as a result of the pandemic and obtained a consolidated result of 4.7 million euros in the first quarter, according to data released today by the company.

Good evolution is based on a 12.5% ​​operating income growth compared to a growth in operating expenses of only 3.2%. The company has adjusted the production costs to the maximum with a strategy to adapt the business model to the new situation and has increased revenues thanks to the new pricing policy.

The total revenue figure for the first quarter of Correos exceeds 603 million euros, with a Ebitda of 20.5 million euros compared to the losses of 28.5 million obtained in the first quarter of 2020. Likewise, the turnover increases by 15% with respect to the first quarter of 2020, reaching 574.5 million euros; recover and even exceed the pre-covid-19 figures.

One of the engines of this recovery is the parcel, which has registered an increase in revenue of 38%, exceeding 70 million packages sent in the first three months of the year, 25% more than in the first quarter of 2020. In this sense, the result of Correos Express stands out especially , with an increase in the net amount of turnover of 33%, which confirms the upward trend that the subsidiary has been experiencing since 2019.

However, despite the positive results of this first quarter, the Post Office Annual Operating Plan for 2021 continues to offer losses of 70 million euros during this year 2021.

Internationalization



One of the keys to the positive behavior of the company has been the consolidation of its commitment to the international logistics market and business diversification. Correos has been able to take advantage of the growth situation of the sector, boosted by the boom in electronic commerce, thanks to its presence in Portugal or China, where the companies created in 2019 have also obtained positive results this quarter.

Therefore, one of the main objectives of the company continues to be to create a logistics hub that unites Asia, Europe and Latin America, considering internationalization as a fundamental lever for the future of Correos and the recovery of the Spanish economy.

Investments



The investments of the Correos Group committed in the first quarter of the year have amounted to 57.2 million euros, 44.4% compared to the budget for the entire financial year 2021. The main investment commitments are in adaptation and reform of offices and treatment centers and in the acquisition of parcel sorting machines aimed at increasing installed capacities.

Investments in the new international treatment center at Madrid-Barajas airport Adolfo Suárez, Rampa 7, with a committed investment, to be executed this year, of 20.7 million euros between the civil works and the installation of the sorting machines.