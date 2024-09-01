Mexico City– The Mexican Postal Service (Sepomex), better known as Correos de México, is expected to require a budget of 6 billion pesos for next year, part of which should be allocated to investments in its modernization.

Rocío Bárcena Molina, the organization’s general director, said that there is a desire to save the Mexican postal service, which is why they are seeking to continue investing so that it can obtain returns and continue competing in the market. “We currently have a budget of around 5 billion pesos, and for next year we would need around 6 billion pesos,” she told the media after releasing the 2021-2024 Management Report on Friday night.

Greater efficiency

She added that part of the resources would be used to make part of the technical teams more efficient. She recalled that the organization currently employs 6,600 mailmen and around 400 messengers nationwide, who have a salary that ranges between 8,000 and 12,000 pesos per month. “What remains pending (in this administration) is that there is a regulation of the public and private sector so that there can be equity and provide certainty to all actors in the postal sector,” she said. She explained that it is necessary to build regulations that promote and encourage fair competition and equal opportunities for the organization. On the other hand, the official indicated that the corporation has proposed to continue seeking financing in international organizations to promote its modernization. She recalled that among the results of international linkage that Sepomex had is that it competed and obtained financing for 3.3 million dollars in 12 projects, resources that were channeled in 2023 and this year.

Approved projects

Of the total number of projects, two were approved by the Universal Postal Union for a total of 3 million dollars. And another 10 projects by the Postal Union of the Americas, Spain and Portugal, for a total of 300 thousand dollars. “We achieved the strengthening of technical capacities thanks to international cooperation and we developed and implemented specific projects for quality improvement. In addition, 130 vehicles were purchased, of which 20 percent are hybrid or electric, and the launch of click mail, among others,” he said.