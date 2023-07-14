Voting by mail was on its way to breaking all records and it has been. Correos has reported this Friday that it has accepted more than 2.6 million requests to vote by mail for the general elections on July 23. The specific figure received by the public company is 2,622,808 requests, of which 1,924,976 have been submitted in person at the post office network and 697,832 electronically through the Correos website. These figures represent 94.71% more than the total number of applications admitted in the general elections held on April 28, 2019 (1,346,995), and 80.45% more than those registered in the June 26 elections. of 2016 (1,453,446).

The public company affirms that throughout this Friday it will approach 1.9 million deliveries of documentation to voters. The exact figure that the company has provided through a statement is 1,885,223 electoral documentation made available to voters. Correos affirms that this delivery ratio is “higher than that of other electoral processes”, including the regional and municipal elections on May 28. Voters can deposit their vote until next Thursday, July 20. The Central Electoral Board has ruled out, for the moment, extending the deadlines to cast the votes. To cast the vote by mail, the voter must present the ID, passport, driver’s license, or any other valid document that allows identification. If the voter cannot go in person to cast their vote, they must issue a signed authorization for someone else to vote in their place. The person to whom you want to delegate must bring a photocopy of the ID or other document with which the voter can be identified.

The controversy over the management of voting by mail has increased in recent days. The president of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, has assured in a radio interview in zero wave that the entire post office is “incompetent” because they have taken too long to reinforce the staff. “If we have, a few days before the deadline, more than a million people who have requested the vote and do not have it, we are facing a very serious assumption. And my obligation as a democrat is to put it on the table”, denounced the PP candidate. Feijóo has also said that, if it depended on him, he would dismiss the current president of the Post Office, Juan Manuel Serrano, former chief of staff of Pedro Sánchez. When there is a peak in volume [de trabajo] and do not provide the template to distribute, [la dirección] It has not lived up to the circumstances ”, he has valued.

At a rally last Friday, Feijóo already urged the Post Office delivery people to distribute all the envelopes despite the wishes of the heads of the public company. And in the last election campaign on May 28, the PP leadership launched the idea that some isolated cases of vote buying in municipalities were due to a general intention of the PSOE leadership to alter the result. The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, went so far as to say at the closing meeting of the PP campaign that Pedro Sánchez would leave “with an attempted pucherazo”, without Feijóo disavowing her.

The public company defends itself by ensuring that 20,240 reinforcement contracts have been formalized since May 30 and that all its technological, logistical and human resources are being put at the service of the process. However, in the face of criticism for not having yet delivered the envelopes with the electoral documentation before some voters go on a trip, Correos assures that it has not accounted for the number of this type of assumptions. The company has made available to voters the possibility of changing the address indicated in the initial application to which the documentation is to be sent.

