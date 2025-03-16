Correos reaches a new agreement with the unions to guarantee employment and relocate 800 workers from the centers that will close in 2025

Correos has reached a new agreement with the company’s majority unions (CCOO, UGT, CSIF and SL) that guarantees employment within the public company by adapting its workforce to the initiatives of the strategic plan that counteract the decline of the postal business.

Among the agreed measures is the voluntary and encouraged leave plan for official personnel and the disagreement of several centers.

Specifically, it contemplates that the 800 workers in the 36 Mixed Correo/CEX nodal centers that will disappear throughout 2025 will be relocated without decreased labor rights prior negotiation with the unions, voluntary leaves encouraged for the 2,200 officials who will access it from 57 years and the guarantee of maintain One of them before summer, as reported by UGT.

CCOO indicates that the employment offer will come to balance the voluntary outputs of the template of official personnel and the voluntary exits incentive for the labor personnel, committed to the framework agreement on December 31, 2024, in order to respond to the rejuvenation plan agreed for the 2024-2028 period of validity of the Framework Agreement.

Correos has stressed that these actions, coupled with others that are being undertaken in order to reorient the activity of the company, diversify income and provide essential services that contribute to social and territorial cohesion, will allow mails to “adapt their workforce to the new initiatives of the company in order to optimize the network, offer a better service to citizenship and be more competitive to counteract the fall of the postal business”.

Once this first phase, mails and trade union organizations have been completed on June 30 as a new date to achieve an agreement on the measures included in the second negotiation phase.

The agreements of this second phase will be key to finish defining the new collective agreement and the plan of persons, essential to continue promoting the execution of the strategic plan and the process of transformation of mails destined to ensure the profitability of the company, according to Correos.

A new collective agreement is coming in mails with changes in the day and salaries

The Strategic Correos Plan establishes a income diversification plan through a greater offer of commercial services and a growing role of the public company as an ally of the administration. It also includes a modernization and technological transformation plan that automates and makes operational processes more efficient, an impulse to internationalization and investments in new infrastructure and fleet of vehicles to expand operational capacity and meet the environmental targets of post.