The largest public company in the country, Mailclosed his fiscal year with ‘Red Numbers’ one more. Specifically lost about 95 million eurosas advanced ABC citing knowledgeable sources of the progress of the postal operator accounts.

The losses accumulated in 2024 are, despite everything, 26% lower than those of the previous yearwhen he reported a negative result of -125 million euros. Sources of the sector point out that the result of 2023 was saved thanks to the celebration of two electoral calls and an extraordinary contribution of the State, which would have sent the net above the -200 million.

To mourn these losses, the president of Postcares, Pedro Sauraordered to cut expenses in marketing, consulting and external consulting, as well as close non -profitable businesses As its fiber and mobile operator for private clients or the Sample business while drawing its new strategic plan, destined to rescue the bankruptcy company.

The new road map received the approval of Moncloa at the end of last year, committing to injected 4,000 million in exchange for leaving 8,000 workers.

According to different sources consulted by electionomista.esMail He managed to improve his income 3.6%above the average of the sector and without the need for extraordinary electoral income by not having summoned elections last year.

In addition, the postal company had to face the consolidation of personnel in numbers that rise to 7,700 employees, which substantially raised the salary mass; and also faced the increase in wages by 2.5% by the agreement between government and unions.