Correos opened new job boards to temporarily cover 128,021 operational positions throughout Spain, of which 2,530 are allocated to eight geographical areas of the Region of Murcia, according to sources from the state society in a statement.

In just the first three days 119,934 people have already enrolled statewide, and the period remains open to submit applications online until next February 17, this included.

The objective of the exchanges is to cover temporary employment of operational personnel, with the appropriate candidate profiles to meet the new demands of customers and the evolution of the postal and parcel market. Therefore, according to the approved bases, both experience and other merits related to training, languages ​​and digital skills, among others, will be valued.

In the bases collected on the Correos website you can consult all the information related to the requirements and merits that applicants must meet: seniority and performance, grade obtained in the last entrance exam, training courses, driving licenses, languages regional officials and English and academic training.

Applicants can apply for one or two job boards from the same province or neighboring province, according to the different positions and positions by type of working day. You can choose between different categories (customer service, agent / classification, Distribution 1 and rural motorized services, Distribution 2 and rural non-motorized services). In each of them you can also choose up to two types of working day (full-time, part-time with daily distribution, part-time by days).

Candidates must attach the documents proving the merits related to their academic qualification, English and the official regional language to their online application. Among the personal data they must also indicate the mobile phone and email, both essential both for the management of the application and to receive the job offers if you are finally registered. People who are already enrolled in current job boards must re-enroll.

During 2020, 4,005 people joined the company as permanent workers within the framework of the temporary employment consolidation process. In addition, two more processes are currently open for the entry of permanent workers – 3,421 from the 2019 call and 3,254 from the 2020 call.