Travel through the Spanish geography by bicycle facing a thousand adventures with the aim of reaching the finish line first. That is the challenge that runners face. The Return, a professional road cycling test considered one of the three Grand Tours, along with the Tour de France and the Giro d’Italia. An event of these characteristics must have actors at the height. They are, of course, the athletes, who give everything on every slope, in every sprint, on every descent. But also those who help the emotion simply happen. Mailfor the fourth consecutive year, is part of the magic equation as the official logistics operator of La Vuelta 23. Being the responsible for transportation of key infrastructure of the 78th edition of the Spanish round is a challenge that requires the immaculate work of those who know how to do things.

Correos moves more than 400 tons of material necessary for the test to be disputed without logistical incidents in their 42 locations (21 departures and 21 goals), including located in Andorra and France. As official logistics operator, Correos makes available to La Vuelta 27 tractor units, two trucks with trailers, one rigid truck and 15 platforms that they travel 3,153.8 kilometers loaded with the key material necessary to hold the race. In addition to fences and signage, this material also includes mobile infrastructures finish line such as the podium, the press room (a 10×25 meter tent that was installed in the mountain stage ending in Javalambre), signature control, anti-doping or the kitchen truck, among others.

In addition to being an official logistics operator, Correos is the main collaborator of La Vuelta 23, sponsoring the team classification, which rewards each day the team that leads the squad classification. A ranking which is established by adding the three best individual times of the runners of each team, with the team with the shortest time being first classified. The best team in each stage goes up to the signature control podium daily to collect their award before taking the start. In the same way, the squad that leads the general classification of the teams wears a red bib with the Correos logowhich distinguishes its riders as members of the best formation in the peloton.

Correos’ collaboration with La Vuelta is also visible this year in the Vuelta Park of each stage where it is located the postal tent in which there is a maybe with two roulette wheels and questions about Correos products (Correos Market, Correos Frío, Sustainability, Correos Logistics Challenge in La Vuelta, etc.) with the aim of generate greater knowledge of the products, services and actions carried out by the Company.

Among them stands out a integrated logistics which includes the storage of products, the preparation of shipments, as well as the performance of value-added operations; the largest distribution network in the country; the sale on-line no commissions through Correos Market; Cold Post Office; personalized business advisors; or solutions End to Endboth in the national and international markets.

Through the renewal of the agreement signed in 2020 with Unipublic, the organizing company of La Vuelta, Correos makes its support and commitment to Spanish sport visible. The cycling round began on August 26 and will end on September 17. The emotion is served.

