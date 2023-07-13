Correos expands from this Thursday the hours of fourteen offices in the Region of Murcia: Murcia Main Office and branches 1, 2, 3 and 4; Cartagena OP and branch 1 and 3; Aguilas, La Manga del Mar Menor, Lorca OP and branch 2 and Molina de Segura and its branch 1. These offices will open their doors from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. In addition, Correos will also provide service from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Alcantarilla, Cieza, Los Alcazares, Puerto Mazarrón, San Javier, Santiago de la Ribera and Yecla offices.

As an extra measure to be able to attend this electoral process, Correos will also open all its offices in the Region next Saturday the 15th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. That same Saturday, the offices of La Manga del Mar Menor and Aguilas will extend their hours until 9:00 p.m. In addition, the main office in Murcia will also serve clients on Sunday the 16th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Correos continues to recommend that the public not leave vote-by-mail procedures until the last minute and requests that they begin with enough time for the process to be carried out with absolute normality. It is also recalled that the deadline for the deposit of the postal vote for the General Elections ends on Thursday, July 20, during the usual hours of the Post Offices throughout Spain.

Reinforcement in hiring



Correos has already formalized 558 reinforcement contracts for the correct development of activities related to voting by mail in the Region of Murcia. Correos began to carry out these contracts throughout Spain on May 30, the day of the electoral call, and will continue to contract all the necessary personnel to guarantee postal voting in the general elections on July 23.

The public company undertook this high number of reinforcement contracts taking into account the increase in the number of requests to vote by mail received, and the coincidence of the electoral period with the summer holidays, so that it also covered 100% of the the staff during the month of July.

In this sense, it should be noted that more than 30% of the employees who had their vacations planned for this month voluntarily requested to delay them to be available during the campaign, which indicates the high level of commitment of the Correos staff with the service public. The contracts were used to strengthen all Correos services: customer service in offices, the distribution network and delivery of shipments, transport and logistics centers, including the one located at the Barajas airport, for the management of international shipments.

This Thursday is the deadline to request a vote by mail. Citizens who want to vote by mail in the general elections can still request it online at www.correos.es or at any Post Office in Spain. Correos delivers the applications received at the Provincial Delegations of the Electoral Census Office, which, since July 3, are already sending applicants the necessary documentation so that they can exercise the vote. The term to deposit the vote, in any post office, extends until July 20 (inclusive).