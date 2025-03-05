The road to the largest public company in the country towards financial sustainability is announced tortuous. After chaining four dramatic exercises that opened in their balance an accumulated hole of more than 1,000 million, Correos lost another 95 million last year … of euros, as confirmed to ABC several knowledgeable sources of the closing progress of the postal operator accounts.

That is the balance of First year of the Settings Plan Activated by President Pedro Saura’s team after the excesses of the era of Juan Manuel Serrano, the one who was Chief of Cabinet of Pedro Sánchez in the PSOE, in which a handful of pharaonic projects were lit, such as managing an air bridge between Asia and Latin America through Madrid, that of a rail transport company of goods, that of a ‘Market Place Place’ Spanish or even one to become the cloud service provider of public administrations, in which dozens of millions of euros were buried without any return and that led the company to the edge of bankruptcy.

The year 2024 was the beginning of a Radical Strategic Tour in the company. Saura put in the drawer the ambitious but ruinous projects of her predecessor, which aspired to convert emails into a kind of national champion of DHL -style logistics, and activated a policy of containment of expenses, which has particularly impacted in the network of offices and in seasonal campaigns, for which the eventual staff has been contracted with which the vacancies were covering.

The Except improvement business improvement But above all, this determined strategy of containing spending, very questioned from the unions, which have been denouncing the insufficient provision of the porterías from which they explain the deterioration of the service and the accumulated delays in the distribution of shipments and administrative notifications, has served to substantially shorten the phenomenal gap between the income and expenses of the postal operator, which in 2023 exceeded 2023 250 million euros – if added to the official losses of 120 million the 132.9 million that injected ‘in extremis’ the State in December as an income on account – and that last year was reduced to 95 million.

Solution: Prejubilations

The roadmap drawn by the new postal address, whose success will determine the effective application of the Injection of 3,000 million euros in four years Committed by the Government and the SEPI to get the postal operator out of the desperate financial situation in which it is – which has even forced the SEPI to reduce the company’s capital by 211 million euros to prevent it from entering the cause of dissolution – it provides that the postal operator Stop having losses in 2026.

This objective happens inexorably, as recognized by all the actors involved in the process, by the output plan included in the framework agreement signed by the company with the most representative emails last January and that It should be agreed before March 15. As ABC already advanced, the objective is that around 7,000 of the most veteran emails, and almost all the officials who are still in the company, decide to take advantage of it, of voluntary ascription and in which the workers of more than 61 years that accredit a certain number of quoted years will enter.

Ten days after the end of the term, the negotiation has barely advanced, as both UGT and CSIF have denounced, although everyone expects it to happen as with the Framework Agreement, which had to be closed before the start of the year and was agreed by mid -morning on December 31.

The key element will be the conditions that will be offered to employees to benefit from this voluntary output plan. As they coincide in pointing out several sources of the negotiation, Hacienda has arranged a 500 million euro bag To cover the invoice of this process, always under the inescapable condition that serves to reduce the loading of mail personnel up to 70% of their operational income, the figure that Government and Sepi have set as obligatory compliance to endorse the company’s rescue plan.

The reduction of the current size of the workforce to more appropriate levels to the operation that is expected in the future is the key to the rest of the elements of the strategic plan, including the so -called SIEG, the new range of non -postal public services that will provide emails and that justify the improvement of its annual allocation from the budgets to 400 million.