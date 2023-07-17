Monday, July 17, 2023, 8:29 p.m.



Correos tries to dispel any shadow of doubt about the accusations of delays in the delivery of early voting documentation. As reported by the public body on Monday, five days before the elections, the Post Office has already sent the necessary documentation to exercise the right to vote to 98.2% of the applicants. This is from more than 2.5 million deliveries since the start of the delivery process on July 3.

According to official data from the public company, only 47,211 applicants still have to send the ‘electoral pack’. Correos has until this Wednesday to distribute these envelopes, so the company’s managers take it for granted that they will be able to finish home deliveries on time.

Correos, however, acknowledges that 450,607 of these ‘electoral packs’ (a fifth of the requests) are back at the post offices after not being able to locate the petitioners at their homes, after the two corresponding visits by the postman . However, citizens have until July 20 to go to the offices to pick up their envelope and exercise their right right there.

Yes, a total of 2,124,990 envelopes out of the 2,622,808 registered postal vote applications have already been hand-delivered to voters, the highest number in history.

.Correos defended this Monday that these figures show “its commitment to Spanish society and its ability to work thanks to the work of its more than 45,000 employees, who will continue to work until July 23 with the same professionalism as in the previous days.” “We reject all those insinuations or information that have questioned the work of Correos professionals. They weaken our democracy,” said the management of the postal company