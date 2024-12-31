Correos and CCOO, representatives of the union majority in the postal company, signed a framework agreement this Tuesday that includes the basic lines that will make up the new collective agreement and the people plan aimed at rejuvenating the company’s workforce.

According to the statement sent by the staff representatives, the commitments included in this pact include the progressive implementation of the 35-hour work week.

Furthermore, in a first phase of negotiation, which would conclude on March 15, the conditions relating to a plan for incentivized voluntary departures from the age of 61, a new work organization aimed at achieving greater flexibility of the workforce, will be developed. to respond to new demands, a professional career plan for talent retention, and the design of an incentive roadmap aimed at achieving the company’s business results.

In a second phase, which would end before October 1, the rest of the issues that would be required to complete the new Collective Agreement would be negotiated.