Mail And most union have reached an agreement to Retrieve 800 workers of work centers that will close and low voluntary encouraged to a maximum of 1,200 officials of the postal company.

According to sources from the company and of the Workers’ Commissions (CCOO) and the General Workers Union (UGT), 800 workers from the 36 mixed nodal centers emails/coreos express They will be relocatedwhich could lead to compensation of 1,500 euros, still to negotiate.

In addition, the process will begin so that voluntary leaves encouraged from 57 years between 1,100 and 1,200 officials of 2,200 applicants, according to union calculations.

Correos has pointed out that, with these measures, employment within the public company is guaranteed in a rapid decline context of postal activity, adapting and redistributing the capabilities of its workforce to the new business initiatives and activity of the strategic plan. The agreement on this first phase has been reached within the March 15 deadline that had been established.

CCOO commented that this pact, with which they develop the first phase of the “strategic framework agreement” signed on December 31, 2024, Correos has accepted its proposal “of open a second phase“, until the end of next June, to be able to address key matters for the more than 50,000 employees of the company.

From now on, and Until June 30they will meet to talk about the conditions of the first of the fixed job offers planned until 2028, aimed at compensating the voluntary exits of the staff of official personnel and the voluntary casualty plan encouraged by labor personnel. Among them, the negotiation of the prejubilations of almost 8,000 labor workers until 2028 has highlighted within the framework of the staff rejuvenation, the salary improvements and the implementation of the 35 -hour day.

In addition, he has detailed that They will discuss the remuneration increases “through an incentive plan”since the minimum interprofessional salary (SMI) “is getting closer and more to the precarious payrolls of the template.” Another point is to address “the design of a new professional career that brings back the professionalism of the intermediate, media and superiors of the company, today frankly poorly paid as the rest of the workforce,” said CCOO.

This union has specified that it will require that the voluntary output plan encouraged for labor personnel materialize Without “wage loss and future pensionbasic elements that have to be transferred to the IV Collective Agreement of Labor, General Agreement of Officials and Plan of Persons (officials and labor). “They have also agreed to continue the dialogue to activate the process of translation contest over 2025 with two awards, one of them before summer, according to UGT.

They have participated in the agreement of these measures, which allow to continue until June with the negotiation of other points provided for in the “strategic framework”, Ccoomajority union in the company with the 40% of the representationUGT (17%), CSIF (16%) and free union (SL), with 13%.