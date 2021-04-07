When looking for job stability, the most recurrent option is to do some competitive examinations. The possibility of obtaining a permanent contract, good salary and internal promotion makes many people opt for this option when going to the job market.

That has been the case of exams to access the Post Office, intended to cover 3,381 public employment positions as permanent workforce. They will be distributed as follows: 2,356 for delivery shift, 505 for sorting agent and 520 for customer service in shipments and receptions in offices.

Much expectation

This call has raised a great expectation and more than 400,000 people aspire to get one of those vacancies. The date of the exam is still unknown, but it will be different depending on the position of work that is chosen and the health protocols marked by the coronavirus pandemic will be followed to avoid contagion.

Until the April 13, the period for allegations and claims on the provisional lists is open. Once it closes, the day on which selective tests will be carried out.

How to know if I am admitted

To find out if an application is accepted or not, you have to enter the Correos website (www.correos.es). Once there, the system will request the DNI, password and fill in a verification code or Captcha. After pressing continue, a new screen will open in which the word will appear next to the personal data ‘admitted’ or ‘excluded’ and the justifying reasons.

Fix possible errors

In case our claim has been rejected, the reason for exclusion must be taken into account, which will appear in the right area of ​​the candidate file. If documentation is missing, there will be no problem to participate in the competitions, since it can be attached, although the instructions set by the Post Office must be followed.

An email should be sent to the following address: [email protected] explaining the reason for the exclusion of the opposition and attaching the documents required to be able to participate in the test. One of the most common problems is rerelated to driving licenses, as they are expired in many cases.

Waiting for the date

If admitted, no need to do anything. It is only recommended to review personal data, since in case of any failure, It must be communicated to the same address mentioned previously. Likewise, you should be aware of the Correos website, where will post the date of the exam.