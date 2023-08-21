The left-wing candidate Luisa González, from the Citizen Revolution Party (in free translation), led the electoral race in Ecuador this Sunday (20), in a dispute that will be defined in the second round on October 15 against businessman Daniel Noboa, from National Democratic Party.

The presidential candidate, considered the political “heir” of the former Socialist president sentenced to eight years in prison for corruption, Rafael Correa, obtained 33% of the votes in her favor against 24% of her opponent.

Born in Quito, the capital of the country, González had her first contact with politics in 2007, when she emerged as a candidate for the National Assembly in the province of Pichincha, for the Social Christian Party (PSC).

According to the newspaper El Universo, among his management proposals were including life imprisonment in the legislation, proposing a free market model, encouraging cheap credit to merchants and farmers, in addition to defending a social security reform in the country. However, at that first moment, she was not elected.

She received a law degree from the country’s International University, specializing in international economics and development.

Although little known, the 45-year-old lawyer made her career in politics during Correa’s government (2007-2017). She was deputy minister of tourist management, vice-consul of Ecuador in Madrid, national secretary of public administration, undersecretary of the presidential office and, finally, in 2021, she was elected deputy for the Revolución Ciudadana party, a position she held until the dissolution of the Parliament by President Guillermo Lasso on 17 May.

According to a report by El País, it was during this period that she began to gain visibility by criticizing the judicial convictions of Rafael Correa and Vice President Jorge Glas, both sentenced for corruption.

The former socialist president currently resides in Belgium, his wife’s hometown, where he obtained asylum and continues to act externally in Ecuadorian politics. The hypothesis of a victory for Correísmo could pave the way for the politician to return to the country, since the position allows presidential pardon.

During Correa’s administration, she ended up being included in an investigative report by the Comptroller General, which investigates the misuse of presidential planes and funds that exceed US$ 880,000.

“Recover the homeland”

The candidate uses the slogan “recuperar la patria”, in a tone of change in the face of the actions of the government of Guillermo Lasso and the wave of violence that has taken over the country in recent months, with emphasis on the death of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, last month, and two other political representatives.

According to the newspaper La Naciónthe former congresswoman travels through the main strongholds of Correistas in search of votes with the message of “better times” in relation to security, employment and health, always based on the image of the former socialist president, promised by her as her “main advisor” , even if the distance.

“I’m looking for people who know how to work and who have already shown results, one of them is Rafael Correa. But the one who will make the final decisions is me, Luisa González, ”she said during an interview.

The candidate also promises to maintain her proposals as a former deputy of “committing to social justice and human rights”. She defines her political movement as “progressive” and compares her government project with the visions of President Lula and Cristina Kirchner, in Argentina.

In the field of security, she defends the radical fight against organized crime, through the strengthening of institutions and joint work between the Armed Forces, the police and the Public Ministry.

Despite being an opponent of conservatism in Ecuador, González draws attention by taking a political stand against abortion, an agenda that, for her, is non-negotiable, as she declared during the campaign.

If businessman Daniel Noboa wins in the second round, on October 15, the correista will assume the presidency until 2025, the remainder of the term of conservative Guillermo Lasso, who called extraordinary elections after the dissolution of Parliament amid an impeachment process against him on charges of embezzlement.

González has a possible disadvantage against his opponent, who should attract votes from voters against Fernando Villavicencio’s party, Movimento Contrói, represented by Christian Zurita.