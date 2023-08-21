Luisa González, from the Citizen Revolution movement, former left-wing president Rafael Correa (2007-2017), and businessman Daniel Noboa were the most voted in the first round of the presidential election in Ecuador, held this Sunday (20). They beat six other candidates and will face each other in the second round, scheduled for October 15th.

With almost 78% of the votes counted, González has 33.19% of the votes, and Noboa, 24.04%. Whoever wins will complete the presidential period until 2025, as the conservative president Guillermo Lasso, elected in 2021, brought forward elections in response to the political crisis in the country.

Ecuador is also experiencing a serious public security crisis. Threats and attacks on candidates were recorded throughout the campaign and the most extreme event was the death of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, murdered in Quito on the 9th.

González, 45 years old, is a lawyer, was a national deputy and held various positions during Correa’s administration, such as advisor to the Secretary of Communications and Information of the presidency and secretary of Public Administration.

Although Correa was sentenced to eight years in prison for corruption (he is not in prison because he received asylum in Belgium), the candidate said that he will be “one of the main advisors” to her government if she is elected.

Noboa, 35 years old, was also a national deputy and is the big surprise of this election. All the polls before the vote placed him in the last positions and in none of them did he reach even 10% of the voting intentions.

He is the candidate of the National Democratic Action (ADN) coalition, made up of the center-left parties People, Equality and Democracy (PID) and the Green, Ethical, Revolutionary and Democratic Movement (Mover).

Last week, an exchange of fire in the canton of Durán, in western Ecuador, interrupted a caravan from the Noboa campaign. The candidate said he was the victim of an attack, but the National Police of Ecuador and the Minister of the Interior, Juan Zapata, ruled out that possibility.

That Sunday, in addition to voting for president and national deputies, a popular consultation was also held in which the continuation of oil exploration in the Yasuní National Park, located in the Ecuadorian Amazon, was rejected by 60% of voters.